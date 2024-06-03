Chief Constable announces independent probe of journalist surveillance claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief Constable announces independent probe of journalist surveillance claims

By Press Association
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (PA)
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (PA)

Northern Ireland’s chief constable has announced an independent review to look at allegations of the police surveillance of journalists.

It comes after an Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) hearing in London sparked alarm.

The hearing was during an ongoing case examining allegations that investigative reporters Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney were subject to unlawful covert intelligence by the police.

Journalists covert surveillance tribunal
Journalists Barry McCaffrey (left) and Trevor Birney (Victoria Jones/PA)

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he has appointed Angus McCullough KC to conduct an independent review of any PSNI use of surveillance against journalists, lawyers and non-governmental organisations.

Mr Boutcher also said he wanted to comment on what he termed an “inaccurate interpretation” of documents in the IPT.

He said a “defensive operation” referred to a routine professional standards practice in terms of potential leaking of information to media.

He said the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department Anti-Corruption Unit have methods including, carrying out periodic checks on phone calls made from police telephone extensions and police-issued mobile phones.

“The numbers called are checked against the numbers held by PSNI for journalists. There is nothing covert about this procedure,” he said.

“The journalists’ numbers are either ones that are publicly available or are ones that the journalists have themselves supplied to PSNI as contact numbers.

“If an unexplained call is discovered, PSD send an email to the user of the PSNI extension, asking for an explanation.

“To further reassure people, this practice is absolutely not about identifying whistle-blowers, for which there are very clear legal protections for those who are motivated to make public interest disclosures. However, if a police officer or staff member is involved in serious criminality, we have a duty to the public to investigate this.”

He also said a list of eight redacted names referred to are not the names of journalists being targeted through surveillance, and “relate to a completely different matter”.

“The names are not those of journalists. For obvious reasons of privacy, and to protect police operations, those names have not been made public,” he added.

He said documents have been made available in unredacted form to the IPT, which he said will consider them fully at its hearing in October.

Mr Boutcher said the McCullough Review is for “further reassurance”.

“To add further reassurance, and in line with my statutory duties to report to the Policing Board, I have also appointed Angus McCullough KC to conduct an independent review of any PSNI use of surveillance against journalists, lawyers and non-governmental organisations or any groups that have special status,” he said.

“His role will not extend to anything that is currently within the scope of the IPT proceedings.”

It will be supported by a group of experts and stakeholders including former police ombudsman Baroness Nuala O’Loan, Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland programme director at Amnesty International UK, Daniel Holder, director of committee on the Administration of Justice, Alyson Kilpatrick, chief commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, David Lavery, chief executive of the Law Society of Northern Ireland and Seamus Dooley, assistant general secretary of the National Union of Journalists.

Mr Boutcher said a public report will be provided on completion of the review.

The chief constable’s statement has been given a cautious welcome by Mr Corrigan as “an important step towards full disclosure”.

“We will work alongside others to shape the terms of reference to ensure the review has full access to all documents and personnel and is not hindered in its role of laying bare the extent of potentially unlawful surveillance practices,” he said.

Mr Holder added: “CAJ welcomes the initiative of the Chief Constable to establish the McCullough Review to examine the broad concerns regarding PSNI surveillance practices.

“This review allows the Policing Board and Investigatory Powers Tribunal to retain their own distinct responsibilities. In our independent capacity we will engage to seek for the review to address our concerns.”