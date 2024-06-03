Kylian Mbappe signs five-year deal with Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kylian Mbappe signs five-year deal with Real Madrid

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe has completed his move to Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kylian Mbappe has completed his move to Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe on a five-year deal.

The France striker will officially join the 15-time European champions on July 1, the day after his contract with Paris St Germain expires.

Mbappe, 25, announced earlier this year he would leave PSG this summer.

A statement from the Spanish club read: “Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement for him to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

The confirmation makes official one of the worst-kept secrets in football with Mbappe having been strongly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu Stadium for several months.

Mbappe is currently with the France squad preparing for Euro 2024 and will formally link up with Real after his involvement in the tournament ends.

He will join a club on a high after they captured their record-extending 15th European title with victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on Saturday.

This came after they secured the LaLiga crown last month.

Mbappe wrote on X: “A dream made reality. Very happy and proud to form part of the club of my dreams, Real Madrid.

“It is impossible to explain how happy and emotional I feel in this moment.”

The free transfer comes six years after Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a permanent deal for a reported £165.7million fee. He had already spent a season on loan at the Parc des Princes.

He won six Ligue 1 titles with PSG and scored 256 goals in 308 appearances for the club.

He also won the French Cup four times but Champions League glory eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and they lost at the last-four stage this year to Dortmund.