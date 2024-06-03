Having a drink and a nap on a plane could be bad for heart health – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Having a drink and a nap on a plane could be bad for heart health – study

By Press Association
The researchers assessed 48 people aged between 18 and 40 (Steve Parsons/PA)
The researchers assessed 48 people aged between 18 and 40 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Airlines should consider restricting access to alcohol on long haul flights to protect the heart health of their passengers, academics have said.

Many holiday goers will celebrate jetting off on their travels with an alcoholic beverage and some of these may have a doze on a plane.

But a small study has found that the combination of in-flight alcohol and cabin pressure at cruising altitude may put strain on sleeping passengers’ hearts.

The combination appears to lower blood oxygen and increase heart rate, even among younger adults.

A man holding glass of sparkling wine against plane window (Alamy/PA)
A man holding glass of sparkling wine against plane window (Alamy/PA)

“The on board consumption of alcohol is an underestimated health risk that could be easily avoided,” academics from the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Germany said.

“It may be beneficial to consider altering regulations to restrict the access to alcoholic beverages on board aeroplanes.”

The researchers point out that heart and circulatory problems account for 7% of in-flight medical emergencies, with cardiac arrests causing 58% of all plane diversions.

Writing in the journal Thorax, the researchers said that being a hypobaric environment – an environment where there is low air pressure – is known to decrease oxygen levels in the blood and increase heart rate.

They added that air passengers with heart problems have an increased risk of aggravation of symptoms due to the decreased cabin pressure at cruising altitude, which is amplified during sleep.

Alcohol, often consumed on board, has similar effects, they said.

As a result they wanted to test the impact of alcohol consumption and sleep in a hypobaric environment.

The researchers assessed 48 people aged between 18 and 40.

They spent either two nights in a sleep laboratory or an altitude chamber – which recreates the same altitude of a cruising aeroplane.

Before one of the nights the people drank alcohol.

Researchers conducted sleep study tests as well as closely monitoring their heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

They found that the combination of alcohol and experiencing low oxygen concentration at high altitudes reduced sleep quality, “challenged the cardiovascular system” and led to extended duration of low blood oxygen levels.

The authors concluded: “Together these results indicate that, even in young and healthy individuals, the combination of alcohol intake with sleeping under hypobaric conditions poses a considerable strain on the cardiac system and might lead to exacerbation of symptoms in patients with cardiac or pulmonary diseases.”