What the papers say – June 4

Nigel Farage’s return to politics features prominently on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror reports a Conservative “meltdown” is on the cards, with Labour poised to take a majority of 194 seats as Mr Farage’s decision to stand threatens a further split in the Tory vote.

The Times covers Mr Farage’s decision to stand for Parliament and to lead the Reform into the election.

The i follows a similar line, saying “Farage blows apart Tory election plan with surprise challenge to Sunak”.

The Independent writes of the “dismay” for the Conservatives at Mr Farage entering the fray.

The Daily Telegraph covers Mr Farage’s announcement and says he has vowed to lead a “political revolt”.

The Daily Express leads with words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has warned voters that switching their allegiance to Reform may put everything they “care about” at risk.

The Daily Mail has dubbed a spell on Monday as Mr Sunak’s “darkest hour” of the election campaign.

The Guardian reports on the “damaging new blow” to the Conservatives as Mr Farage announces his intention to stand as a candidate in Clacton.

The Metro reports on a poll which suggests Labour may “bag its biggest-ever election victory”.

The Financial Times splashes on Mr Farage’s decision and the Prime Minister saying he is untroubled by the Reform announcement.

And the Daily Star runs with Rob Burrow’s final message.