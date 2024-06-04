India begins counting 640 million votes after six-week election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

India begins counting 640 million votes after six-week election

By Press Association
Policemen stand guard outside a counting centre in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)
India has started counting more than 640 million votes in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return prime minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

The six-week-long election was seen as a referendum on the 73-year-old, who would be the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

Exit polls on Saturday by major television channels projected a comfortable win for Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies over a broad opposition alliance led by the Congress party and its main campaign leader, Rahul Gandhi.

According to official data, nearly 970 million people, more than 10% of the world’s population, were eligible to vote, with an average turnout of around 66% across the seven phases.

India Election
Police officers stand guard at a vote counting centre ahead of the counting for Indian parliamentary elections in Mumbai, India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

The tallying of votes at counting centres in each of the 543 constituencies where polls were held could continue into Tuesday evening before the Election Commission of India declares a final result.

Leads will start to emerge earlier, which will give an idea of where the results may be headed.

In his 10 years in power, Mr Modi has transformed India’s political landscape, his popularity outstripping that of his party and turning a parliamentary election into one that increasingly resembles a presidential-style campaign.

But a decade of his leadership has also left the country deeply divided. Critics and opponents say his Hindu-first politics have bred intolerance, hate speech and brazen attacks against the country’s minorities, especially Muslims, who comprise 14% of the population.

India’s economy, one of the fastest-growing, has become unequal under Mr Modi. While stock markets reach record highs and millionaires multiply, youth unemployment has soared, with only a small portion of Indians benefitting from the economic boom.

India Election
A woman watches an exit poll on television at her home in Mumbai, India (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Mr Modi’s critics say the country’s democracy is faltering under his government, which has increasingly used strong-arm tactics to subdue political opponents, squeeze independent media, and quash dissent. The government has rejected such accusations and says democracy is flourishing.

As polls opened in mid-April, a confident BJP initially focused its campaign on “Modi’s guarantees”, highlighting the economic and welfare achievements his party says have reduced poverty.

His opposition, the India alliance led by the Congress party, has attacked Mr Modi over his Hindu nationalist politics.

The alliance hopes to benefit from the simmering economic discontent, and its campaign has rallied around issues of joblessness, inflation, and inequality.

But the broad alliance of more than a dozen political parties has been beset by ideological differences and defections, raising questions over their effectiveness.

The alliance has also claimed they have been unfairly targeted, pointing to a spree of raids, arrests and corruption investigations against their leaders by federal agencies they say are politically motivated. The government has denied this.

Another victory would cement Mr Modi as one of the country’s most popular and important leaders. It would follow the BJP’s thumping win in 2019, winning 303 out of 543 parliamentary seats.