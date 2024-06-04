RNLI crew switch off engine to hear cries for help in North Sea rescue

Two anglers were saved by the RNLI after their kayak sank in the North Sea as the light faded on Monday.

The lifeboat crew from Newbiggin, Northumberland, switched off their engine so they could hear shouts for help when they were in the search zone but could not see the casualties.

An RNLI spokesman said: “With failing light and nothing visual on the two casualties the volunteer crew opted to switch off equipment and listen.

“Their training for such a scenario proved worthwhile as they heard a distant call for help in the rapid onset of darkness.

“The lifeboat headed to the sound and found the first person before visually locating the second person.

“The kayak they had been in had sunk.”

The anglers were taken ashore and given checks before they were transferred to an ambulance.

The RNLI was called out at 10.20pm and were on the scene within 10 minutes where the crew quickly located the anglers, who were staying afloat with the aid of lifejackets.