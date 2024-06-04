Congressman’s son steals the show in US House of Representatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Congressman’s son steals the show in US House of Representatives

By Press Association
John Rose speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives as his son Guy makes faces (House Television via AP)
A congressman’s son hogged the spotlight in the US House of Representatives while his father was giving a speech.

Those who had tuned in to the United States’ political network C-Span on Monday witnessed representative John Rose’s son grinning from ear to ear and pulling faces behind his father’s back as he addressed the chamber.

The Tennessee Republican was taking part in a fairly dry legislative day filled with naming new post offices and other routine measures.

But the boy sitting behind him livened up proceedings as he looked directly into the cameras, with a wide grin on his face.

John Rose speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives as his son Guy makes a face
Guy Rose, right, upstaged his father in the House of Representatives (House Television via AP)

He got bored for a bit and appeared to lose his train of thought. But not for long. Out came the tongue. Then came the rolling of the eyes and a shaking of the head, making clear to the world that he was less than impressed with the stodgy decorum of the House of Representatives.

And then came the hand motions, a sign language of silliness that might have seen him sent to the headteacher’s office if he were in school.

Before long, young Guy Rose was a social media star and a new meme – aged just six. The youngster just graduated from kindergarten last week and is with the congressman for the week. Mr Rose’s youngest son, Sam, three, and his wife, Chelsea, are back in Tennessee.

“He knows something,” Doug Andres, the spokesman for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted on X with a caption of the young Rose holding his hands in a triangle motion in front of his face.

“So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again,” tweeted Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for representative Don Beyer.

All the while, an unsuspecting Mr Rose continued on with a speech – a serious effort decrying last week’s conviction of former US president Donald Trump in a New York courtroom.

“As an attorney, I can tell you that May 30th will be among the more infamous dates in American history,” he said at one point.

After the speech, as the reviews poured in, the congressman did not appear perturbed. And he graciously took some responsibility.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Mr Rose tweeted.