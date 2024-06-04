In Pictures: Emotions run high as D-Day veterans head for Normandy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Emotions run high as D-Day veterans head for Normandy

By Press Association
D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan (left), 100, from Crewe, salutes as Harry Birdsall, 98, from Wakefield, gets emotional as he travels on the Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel out of Portsmouth Harbour (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A ferry carrying D-Day veterans is on its way to Normandy after an emotional send-off from Portsmouth.

A dwindling band of ex-servicemen will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen comrades.

The Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel was escorted by HMS Cattistock as it set sail from Portsmouth Harbour (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Members of the public waved as a flotilla of small vessels gave the veterans an impressive send-off (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The veterans waved to people on other vessels and those standing at the harbour (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The veterans also posed for a group photo on the deck (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A water salute was performed by tug boats beneath a Royal Air Force flypast.

The ships provided a spectacular display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A veteran waved to an RAF plane as it flew overheard (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Jedburgh Pipe Band provided musical accompaniment (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A Spitfire plane was also packed on board ready for commemorations in Normandy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

There were mixed emotions for those on board as the ship headed across the Channel – retracing a journey made by brave veterans 80 years ago.

Arnie Salter, 98, from Warwickshire, was all smiles (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
100-year-old D-Day veteran Jack Mortimer, from Leeds, shed a tear for lost comrades
100-year-old D-Day veteran Jack Mortimer, from Leeds, shed a tear for lost comrades (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ronald Hendrey, 98, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, was interviewed by a reporter (Jordan Pettitt/PA)