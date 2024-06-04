Australia’s military to recruit non-citizens in bid to boost troop numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia’s military to recruit non-citizens in bid to boost troop numbers

By Press Association
Australia is looking to boost its military numbers (Australian Defense Force via AP)
The Australian military will begin recruiting some non-citizens in a bid to boost troop numbers, the country’s government has said.

Only people from other members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partnership who hold Australian permanent residency will be eligible.

The move is part of a push to build a military that can resist foreign coercion through blocked trade routes in the future, Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles said.

Mr Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, said the change was a major step towards addressing a 4,400-person shortfall in the Australian Defence Force, whose target strength is 63,600 full-time personnel. The government intends to increase that number to 80,000 by 2040.

Relatively low unemployment is one of the factors working against the Australian military attracting and retaining personnel.

Australian recruits march on to the parade ground during their graduation ceremony
The Australian Defence Force is aiming to address a shortfall of 4,400 (LSIS Sittichai Sakonpoonpol/Australian Defense Force via AP)

Australia is particularly reliant on open sea and air routes as an island nation that trades with the world and is therefore susceptible to coercion from foreign militaries, Mr Marles said.

“We are not trying to make ourselves a peer of the United States or of China,” Mr Marles told delegates at a security conference. “That’s not a credible thing to propose.”

“In a far less certain world, do we have an ability to be able to resist coercion of any adversary and to make our way?” he added.

New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for at least a year will be eligible to join the military from July, and permanent residents from the United States, UK and Canada will be eligible from January 2025.

Australia’s Five Eyes partners are also struggling to hit military recruitment targets. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised that 18-year-olds will have to perform a year of mandatory military or civilian national service if his Government is re-elected at next month’s General Election.

The New Zealand Defence Force is short of 1,300 uniformed personnel, officials reported in February, after losing 30% of its military personnel between 2021 and last year.

New Zealand’s defence minister Judith Collins said Australia’s criteria for recruiting New Zealanders, including a ban on those who had served in a foreign military in the past two years, meant the two militaries will not be competing for personnel.

“Australia is New Zealand’s only ally, and we continue to have a very close relationship,” Ms Collins said.

Australia has struck a partnership with the US and UK that promises to create an Australian fleet of submarines powered by US nuclear technology.

Five Eyes

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • New Zealand
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

China has protested against the so-called AUKUS partnership and Australian plans to acquire the vessels.

Tensions between the two militaries in waters where China has contested territorial claims have been building in recent months.

Mr Marles said he had raised a recent clash between the two militaries at a weekend meeting with Chinese defence minister Dong Jun.

Australia accused a Chinese fighter jet of endangering an Australian navy helicopter flying over the Yellow Sea by dropping flares in its path.

China accuses the Australian air crew of spying on a nearby Chinese navy training exercise.

“It was a good meeting. It went longer than was anticipated. It was very frank,” Mr Marles said of his meeting with Mr Dong on the sidelines of the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore.

The incident over the Yellow Sea followed another that took place in international waters off Japan in November, in which Australia accuses the crew of a Chinese destroyer of injuring an Australian diver with its sonar equipment. China denies injuring anyone.

“We know how to engage with each other on bases which are safe and professional,” Mr Marles said. “It’s not enough that it happens only in the vast bulk of occasions. It needs to happen on every occasion.”