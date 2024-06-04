Britain’s biggest police force heading for lowest staffing level in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s biggest police force heading for lowest staffing level in a decade

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s report painted a bleak picture of resource and demand levels for the force (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Britain’s biggest police force is heading for its lowest staffing levels in a decade by March next year.

According to a report by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, the shortfall is partly due to inadequate funding and low recruitment.

Plans to reform the troubled force will have to slow as the Met faces a budget hole of £400 million in 2025/26, the document submitted to the London Policing Board said.

Frontline teams are being placed under “high operational strain” by having to deal with large-scale protests in London, which cost £70 million last year, and there is increased demand for dealing with violence against women and girls.

Sir Mark wrote: “By March 2025, there will be 310 police officers per 100,000 Londoners. In March 2012, this was at 350 police officers. This position is projected to worsen and trend towards our lowest point of the last decade.

“This is being driven in part by inadequate funding and by low recruitment over recent years due to the rising cost of living in London relative to other parts of the UK, and other challenges.”

London protests
The Metropolitan Police spent £70 million policing protests in London last year (David Parry/PA)

Figures in the report show a sharp drop since March 2023 – going from 342 officers per 100,000 Londoners that year, to 330 in March this year and 310 in March 2025.

Data including police staff show a similar picture, going from 497 in 2012 and 443 in March 2023 to 434 in March this year and a projected 412 next year.

The Met was already 1,400 officers below a staffing target set by the Home Office at the end of 2023/24, and this is expected to drop a further 1,250 by the end of 2024/25.

Force bosses already have plans to move 300 officers out of back office roles in a bid to help plug the gap.

The report said an application for £70 million from the Home Office to release around 1,000 officers from desk jobs was refused.