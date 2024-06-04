November trial date for man accused of Bournemouth seafront murder

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old man charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of a second woman on Bournemouth seafront.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, who was wearing a green and yellow jumper, appeared by video link from prison for the short hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ms Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff, Promenade, on May 24 and the attempted murder of 38-year-old Leanne Miles at the same location.

The court heard that the defendant was “of good character with no previous convictions”.

Amie Gray (left) pictured with her wife Sian Gray (Dorset Police/PA)

Judge Paul Dugdale set a date for the trial to start on November 25, with a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 23.

He told the defendant: “You are currently remanded in custody on what ultimately will be two allegations, one of murder and one of attempted murder.

“The court has fixed a trial date of 25th November before Mrs Justice Cutts and that has a time estimate of three weeks.

“The next hearing of this case will be on the 23rd August this year, between now and then there will be a lot of activity going on in the case.

“The prosecution will have served all the evidence and you will be visited in prison by your solicitors, and it’s extremely important that you engage with them and give them very clear instructions so they know what your case is.

Nasen Saadi appearing via video link at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“They can only do a good job for you if you give them clear instructions.

“The matter will come back for a further hearing, a PTPH (plea and trial preparation hearing) when you will be arraigned and asked if you are guilty or not guilty, and that hearing will be on 23rd August this year.

“Between then and now you will remain remanded in custody.”

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on May 24 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

Ms Gray, from Poole, died at the scene.

Ms Miles, also from Poole, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries, and has since been discharged.