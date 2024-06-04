Family of girl who died on holiday in Florida pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of girl who died on holiday in Florida pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

By Press Association
Anna Beaumont, 13, died while on holiday in Florida (family handout/PA)
Anna Beaumont, 13, died while on holiday in Florida (family handout/PA)

The family of a young girl who died while on holiday in Florida have described her as a “beautiful soul” who “will never be forgotten”.

Anna Beaumont, 13, from Cardiff, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando on May 28.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said she was taken to hospital in critical condition but died the next day.

Her family said in a statement: “Anna was a beautiful soul who has been taken from us in a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by her loss, but she will never be forgotten.

“We would like to thank the emergency response teams and hospital staff in Orlando who tried so hard to save Anna’s life.

“We will not be making any further statements and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Andrew Williams, the head teacher at Anna’s school, Radyr Comprehensive, described her as a “cherished member of our school family” in a statement shared with the BBC on Sunday.

He said: “The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives.”

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive resort and sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando.

The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: “Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday (May 28).

“Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

“Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.”