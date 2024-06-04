Diabetes drug recommended to treat obesity on the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diabetes drug recommended to treat obesity on the NHS

By Press Association
The type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro has been recommended to help obese people lose weight on the NHS (PA)
The type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro has been recommended to help obese people lose weight on the NHS.

Mounjaro – also known as tirzepatide and made by Eli Lilly – is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, a family of medications that help manage blood sugar.

Other GLP-1 agonists include semaglutide – sold under the brand names Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus.

In September, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended Mounjaro as an option for type 2 diabetics who could not tolerate metformin.

It has now issued draft guidance saying the drug should also be an option to help people manage obesity.

It comes after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised Mounjaro to be used to help obese adults with weight loss in November.

Subject to final guidance, the once-weekly jab will be recommended for patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 with at least one obesity-related condition.

It should be prescribed alongside a reduced-calorie diet and exercise, Nice said.

A lower BMI threshold – usually reduced by 2.5kg (5.5lb) – may be used for people from Asian, South Asian, Chinese, Middle Eastern, black African or African-Caribbean ethnic backgrounds.

The Nice guidance said Eli Lilly proposes that the drug should be available to those with a BMI of 30 with at least one weight-related condition.

However, the NHS spending watchdog said “most likely cost-effectiveness estimates for this group are above the range that Nice considers an acceptable use of NHS resources”.

An Eli Lilly spokesman said the company is “pleased with the progress in the Nice process” and “the consultation process is ongoing, with another committee meeting scheduled for August 13”.

Reacting to the publication of the draft guidance, Sir Stephen O’Rahilly, a professor of clinical biochemistry and medicine and the director of the Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit at the University of Cambridge, said drugs like Mounjaro “will become a central plank of how we help people living with obesity to live longer and healthier lives”.

He added: “Given the very positive recent results of large, randomised control trials with this drug and its beneficial effects on a range of outcomes, this decision is not surprising.

“We are clearly in a new era of obesity management where, for the first time, we can have access to medicines which are effective and, though not without some side-effects, largely safe.”

The Nice recommendation on Mounjaro comes after Wegovy was given the green light to treat obesity on the NHS last year.

The drug was launched in the UK in August and is recommended for those with at least one obesity-related condition and a BMI of 35, or 30 if they meet the criteria for a referral to specialist weight management services.

A four-week supply of pre-filled pen injections of Mounjaro ranges from £92 for the lowest dose to £122 for the highest.

The price of Wegovy ranges from £73.25 to £175.80 per pack, with each pack containing one pen that delivers four doses.

However, Wegovy manufacturer Novo Nordisk has a commercial arrangement which makes it available to the NHS at a discount.

It is understood there is no agreement in place for Mounjaro.

Prof Sir Stephen added: “This class of injectable drug is currently expensive, providing particular challenges to a taxpayer-funded health system like the NHS.

“In the longer term, these drugs significantly reduce the risks of developing distressing and expensive complications such as type 2 diabetes, heart attacks and kidney failure but their cost provides an immediate financial challenge at a time when NHS budgets are tight.”