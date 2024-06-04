Rioting before Lyra McKee death was to ‘put on a show for MTV camera crew’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rioting before Lyra McKee death was to ‘put on a show for MTV camera crew’

By Press Association
The trial is taking place at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The trial is taking place at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Rioting in Londonderry on the night journalist Lyra McKee was murdered was orchestrated to “put on a show” for an MTV camera crew, Belfast Crown Court has heard.

A prosecution barrister told the murder trial that masked men who threw petrol bombs at police were “entirely at ease” with being filmed, suggesting their presence had been authorised by those behind the violence.

Ms McKee, 29, died after being struck in the head by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on the night of April 18 2019.

Lyra Mckee death court case
Lyra McKee was shot following rioting in Derry in 2019 (Family handout/PA)

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the author’s murder.

Peter Cavanagh, 35, of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine, 23, of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre, 56, of Kells Walk, Derry, are on trial charged with her murder.

Seven other men are on trial on a number of charges, including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

They are: Joseph Patrick Barr, 36, of Sandringham Drive, Derry; Jude Forest Coffey, 26, of Gartan Square, Derry; William Patrick Elliott, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry; Joseph Anthony Campbell, 23, of Gosheden Cottages, Derry; Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 32, of John Field Place, Derry; Christopher Joseph Gillen, 43, of Balbane Pass, Derry; and Kieran George McCool, 55, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry.

The non-jury trial has previously heard that TV presenter Reggie Yates and an MTV crew were in Derry filming a documentary on republicans opposed to the Northern Ireland peace process on the day of the shooting.

Lyra Mckee death court case
Jordan Devine is on trial charged with the murder of Lyra McKee (Liam McBurney/PA)

They were filming in the period leading up to traditional republican commemorations in the city to mark the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule in Dublin.

Last week, the court was played MTV footage of masked men attacking police Land Rovers with petrol bombs in the hours before Ms McKee was shot.

On Tuesday morning, prosecuting barrister David McDowell turned his attention to the defendants that were not masked during the violence.

He told the court that Coffey and Gallagher had accompanied the MTV camera crew to the Creggan area of Derry to observe the disorder.

The barrister said: “Oddly, anyone wearing a mask was entirely at ease with the presence to a television camera recording precisely what they were doing.

Lyra Mckee death court case
Peter Gearoid Cavanagh (right) is on trial for the murder of Lyra McKee (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Not one of the masked men took exception to its presence.

“Indeed they were prepared to engage in an interview with Reggie Yates and provide him with a petrol bomb to inspect.

“Yates had no qualms in doing so.”

He said this suggested the masked men knew in advance of the plans to film or that the presence of Coffey and Gallagher had endorsed the filming.

Mr McDowell added: “The reaction of the masked men would have been quite different had an unauthorised camera crew attended the rioting, unannounced.”

Lyra Mckee death court case
The court heard that Patrick Gallagher had accompanied an MTV crew on the night Ms McKee was killed (Liam McBurney/PA)

The barrister said what followed was the “remarkable sight” of masked petrol bombers being filmed at close quarters as they attacked police.

He continued: “It is, the prosecution submit, the natural conclusion that the masked petrol bombers waited for Mellon (Patrick Anthony Gallagher) and McCrory (Jude Forest Coffey) to bring the film crew to the scene before walking up with them to launch the first attack because the purpose of the exercise was to put on a show for the camera.”

Mr McDowell said: “Putting it succinctly, they brought the film crew to the scene where their masked colleagues waited for them to begin the petrol bombing.

“There, they engaged with them as they prepared for the attack before they related their intention to begin the attack, enabling the camera to follow them and capture the action.”

The barrister concluded his opening statement in the trial later on Tuesday.