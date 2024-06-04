Landing craft tanks played ‘vital role’ in success of D-Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landing craft tanks played ‘vital role’ in success of D-Day

By Press Association
A restored Second World War landing craft LCT 7074 (PA)
A vital component in the success of the D-Day landings were the landing craft which carried the tanks and heavy guns across the Channel to back up the thousands of soldiers as they descended on the beaches of Normandy.

A total of 830 landing craft tanks (LCTs) were deployed for landing personnel and tanks but there were a further 90 craft which had been converted to carry guns and rockets to be fired in support of the troops.

The latter were not officially designated as LCTs – they were LCT(R), LCF and LCG(L) – rocket, flak (anti-aircraft guns) and gun (large) – but they were all based on an LCT hull.

Together, they made up nearly a quarter of the 4,000 craft and landing ships involved in the crucial Second World War battle.

Andrew Whitmarsh, curator of the D-Day Story museum in Portsmouth, Hampshire, told the PA news agency: “LCTs played a vital role – there were over 4,000 landing craft and landing ships involved in the Normandy landings, so more than 800 is a significant proportion of that.

“The size of the LCTs meant they could carry a substantial number of troops, vehicles and supplies, without being as big a target as the bigger landing ships.

“Their role after D-Day, was just as important – some made repeated Channel crossings while others remained off the Normandy coast and helped unload bigger ships.”

The first motor landing craft was built by the Royal Navy in 1926 but it was at the insistence of the British prime minister Winston Churchill in mid-1940 that the design was updated further and the LCT was created.

D-Day landing craft restoration
World War Two landing craft LCT 7074 as restoration work is undertaken at the Naval Base in Portsmouth, in April 2019 prior to it moving to its final home at the D-Day Story in Southsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Its speed was 10 knots (19km/h; 12mph) on engines delivering about 700 hp (520 kW) with the first 30 of the Mark 1 model ordered to be built in 1940.

The British first named the vessel the “tank landing craft” or TLC, but they later adopted the US name “landing craft, tank” or LCT.

Four years ago, a major renovation project to conserve LCT7074, the last remaining LCT to have taken part in the D-Day landings, was completed and it was moved to its permanent new home at the D-Day Museum on Portsmouth seafront.

Thanks to a £4.7 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage, the craft was restored from a rusting shell which had once been used as a floating nightclub in Birkenhead, Merseyside, back to its former glory.

Nick Hewitt, head of collections and exhibitions at the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), said: “When she was rescued by the museum, she was rusty, unloved and covered in barnacles, having spent many years submerged at Birkenhead Dock. But now she is transformed.”

D-Day landing craft restoration
The craft played a vital role on D-Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mick Jennings, 98, was a Royal Navy crewman on a different landing craft, LCT 795, which carried American troops from Dartmouth to Utah Beach on D-Day.

He said at the time of the vessel’s restoration: “We couldn’t have landed in France just with troops on foot, and LCTs were very important to carry tanks and other vehicles that could deal with the enemy tanks.

“It is a very good idea to open LCT 7074 to the public, so people can visit and get an idea what conditions were like.

“I was only 18 years old, and most of the crew were 23 or under. The living quarters were next to the engine room so it was noisy, and sleeping in a hammock was uncomfortable, but when you’re young you can tolerate these things.”

LCT 7074 became a floating clubhouse and nightclub from the 1960s to 1980s before falling into disrepair.

It was retrieved from Birkenhead Dock in 2014 and brought to Portsmouth Naval Base, where most of the renovation work took place.

This included new internal and external paint, a fully restored funnel, electrical works and the fitting of replica guns and rocket launchers.

The project has also recreated the bridge, wheelhouse and the crew’s living spaces so visitors can get an impression of life on board the landing craft.