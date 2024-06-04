Breast cancer survivor says her charity ‘shouldn’t exist’ after being made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breast cancer survivor says her charity ‘shouldn’t exist’ after being made MBE

Press Association
Ms Pero was recognised for her services to charity, particularly to minority ethnic people with cancer (Ben Birchall/PA)
A breast cancer survivor has said the charity she founded should not have to exist as she was recognised with a royal honour for her work.

Leanne Pero, from London, criticised larger cancer organisations for not providing enough support to minority ethnic groups after being made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

The 38-year-old founded her own foundation and support group Black Women Rising after being diagnosed with breast cancer aged 30, and has since helped more than 500 women also dealing with the disease.

She was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list last year for her services to charity, particularly to minority ethnic people with cancer.

Ms Pero told the PA news agency: “I never wanted to start a cancer charity – I’m creative, I run a dance company, I still run that dance company and I love it.

“A cancer charity, like mine, so grassroots, shouldn’t exist because the other charities, bigger charities, should be getting the healthcare right (and) the support packages and the programmes that they run should be able to connect with the whole of our UK-wide community.

“The fact that these women come through our doors and say ‘We’re not getting the right support anywhere else, no one else has offered us the right support’, for me, that means we’re still getting it wrong.

“Lots has changed in the last five years I’ve been doing this work, but there’s still so much more to go.”

The Leanne Pero Foundation was initially set up in 2019 to help with Ms Pero’s former profession of business mentoring before turning into an informal meet-up group for women affected by cancer.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Ms Pero was awarded her MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

It now includes two magazines, in-person and online support groups, monthly coffee mornings and a nurse support line, and works with healthcare providers and other charities to diversify their policies and campaigns.

Ms Pero said: “What I really believe is one of the reasons there was a lot of problems around people not necessarily relating to cancer in our communities, or people not feeling that actually black and brown people even got cancer, was around the lack of education in the communities, a lack of feeling that they were being represented when it comes to the overall message of cancer.”

She added: “It’s not easy running a charity, especially a charity that focuses on race. I’ve been viciously trolled and had death threats, all of it.

“What keeps me going is when I get a message from a young girl and she’s like ‘I found my breast cancer because of you’, or ‘I’m now thriving after cancer because I’ve seen you doing it and I’ve seen you living’, and that is what’s really important to me.”

Ms Pero described being made an MBE as “a beautiful thing” and said she had a “brilliant conversation” with the Prince of Wales, who held the ceremony.

She said she wanted to see more commitments from political parties to conduct research into cancer rates among minority ethnic groups to support her work.