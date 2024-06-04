Internet troll who threatened to kill JK Rowling and Rosie Duffield spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Internet troll who threatened to kill JK Rowling and Rosie Duffield spared jail

By Press Association
Glenn Mullen posted audio clips in Gaelic threatening to kill the Harry Potter author ‘with a big hammer’, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)
Glenn Mullen posted audio clips in Gaelic threatening to kill the Harry Potter author ‘with a big hammer’, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)

An internet troll who posted “chilling” online messages threatening to kill Harry Potter author JK Rowling and former Labour MP Rosie Duffield has been spared jail.

Glenn Mullen, 31, uploaded audio clips in Gaelic threatening to kill Ms Rowling “with a big hammer” and said he was “going to see Rosie Duffield at the bar with a big gun”, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Mullen had been publicly identified as the poster of the audio clips by an online magazine shortly after they were posted on social media site X in January 2023, the court was told.

He admitted the offences, two charges of sending an article conveying threatening messages, at an earlier hearing.

Handing down two suspended sentences, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said Mullen’s actions were part of a “modern phenomena” of people on social media sites “hiding behind a keyboard to threaten, abuse or harass people in the public eye”.

In statements read out by the prosecution, the court heard Ms Rowling thought the threats “appeared calculated” and “were quite chilling”.

“They made her look over her shoulder and worry about the safety of her family and her children,” the prosecution added.

The court heard the messages made Ms Duffield, who is the Labour candidate in Canterbury, feel “nervous walking around her constituency, where she was visible and easily accessible”.

Mullen gave no comment in an interview on March 10 but made “full and frank admissions” to making the threats at a later interview on October 6, the court was told.

Mr Goldspring handed down two eight week prison sentences, suspended for two years, to be served concurrently.

He also ordered Mullen to complete a 12-month community order, including 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “There seems to be this modern phenomena that Twitter and other social media and online platforms allow you to say and do what you like – and particularly people in the public eye, lots of people think are fair game.

“Yes, of course free speech is important but there’s also a line to draw in the sand… and you went well beyond that line.”

Mullen was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Mr Goldspring added Mullen was a “man of previous good character” who had “strong views about gender equality”.

In a statement after the sentencing, CPS Senior Crown Prosecutor John Moran said: “The messages uploaded to social media were targeted and very concerning.

“The audio clips have had a significant impact on the two victims, who described feeling upset, worried and distressed when they heard them.

“Nobody has the right to issue threats or abuse, whether that be in person or via social media.”