Military horses that bolted through London to take part in Trooping the Colour

Three military horses seen galloping through central London earlier this year will likely take part in Trooping the Colour after making a remarkable recovery, the Army has said.

Two horses bolted after being spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia on April 24.

Images of the frightened horses were broadcast worldwide.

Household Cavalry horses Trojan (left) and Vida (grey) on the loose bolting through the streets of London near Aldwych (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Life Guards soldiers and five Military Working Horses that were injured in the incident “are continuing to make remarkable progress in their recovery”, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) said.

Three of the horses injured – Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish – are back on duty and “against all expectations, are looking likely to take part in the King’s Birthday Parade on June 15,” the regiment said.

The celebration, held on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, will be attended by the King after he returned to public-facing duties.

Charles will inspect the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback, it is understood.

The remaining two injured horses – Vida and Quaker – are “enjoying a summer holiday” in the country but look set to return to work in due course.

Three of the injured soldiers are back on duty and two are continuing to convalesce, but are also expected to make a full return to service.

Service personnel were thrown from their horses when the animals got loose. The horses smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and caused a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.

Once Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish were well enough to travel after the incident, they were sent for respite at The Horse Trust in the Chilterns until they were fit to return to London.

On the same day that Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish left the Chilterns to return to Hyde Park Barracks, Vida and Quaker – the two most severely injured horses – were pronounced fit to travel and arrived at The Horse Trust for their respite care, having been discharged from veterinary care in London, the Army said.

Vida and Quaker “made a remarkable physical recovery and showed great enthusiasm and joy upon their arrival at The Horse Trust, galloping into fresh pastures”.

Cavalry Grey Vida, who was seen covered in blood galloping through central London, “wasted no time in turning from white to brown as he rolled in the grass”.

Household Cavalry horses Vida and Trojan on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“The horses appeared bright and in good spirits, clearly displaying a close bond with each other and the soldiers who accompanied them,” the Army said.

“The facility offers a serene environment for relaxation, ensuring each horse receives personalised and attentive care.”

The horses will remain with The Horse Trust for as long as they need before being assessed for their suitability to return to work.

Jeanette Allen, chief executive officer at The Horse Trust, said: “It has been a privilege to provide these wonderful horses with the space and time needed to fully recover.

“It’s been so lovely to see Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish enjoying such a relaxing break and now we have Vida and Quaker already loving their time here.

“All five horses are much younger than our regular Service residents and seeing them running, rolling and generally having fun after such a challenging experience, is a real joy.”

Lieutenant Colonel Mathew Woodward, Commanding Officer HCMR said: “All five of the horses injured during the incident are recovering with remarkable speed and it is very likely that Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish will participate in the King’s Birthday Parade later this month.

“The remaining two, Vida and Quaker, are enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns thanks to The Horse Trust.

“They are expected to make a full recovery and we look forward to seeing them back on duty in due course.

“Of the two most seriously injured soldiers, one is continuing his recovery at home and the other at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, Stanford Hall.

“They are both considered likely to return to military service in the fullness of time.”