Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce family reality series

By Press Association
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family to star in their own reality series.

The actor and producer, who has seven children under 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine.

The Baldwins, the show’s working title, will be released in 2025.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Baldwin said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video the couple joked about Hilaria announcing another pregnancy, but she said they are done having children, before the clip cut to a chaotic shot of their children screaming and the parents struggling to wrangle them together for a group photo.

The couple married in July 2012 and had their first child in August 2013. Baldwin was previously married to the actress Kim Basinger, with whom he has a daughter, Ireland.

The announcement comes as Baldwin prepares for his trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

The trial will be held in July in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

While filming the Western movie, which Baldwin produced and starred in, a revolver he was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said that he did not pull the trigger.

In April, the film’s weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received the maximum sentence of 18 months in a New Mexico state penitentiary after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a jury determined she failed to follow gun safety protocols.

Baldwin’s legal team attempted to dismiss the charge against him, but Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who also presided over Gutierrez-Reed’s case, upheld the charge in May.