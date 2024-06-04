Cher celebrates ‘genius singer’ Cyndi Lauper at handprint ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cher celebrates ‘genius singer’ Cyndi Lauper at handprint ceremony

By Press Association
Cyndi Lauper (Ian West/PA)
Cyndi Lauper (Ian West/PA)

US pop star Cyndi Lauper enlisted the help of famous friends Cher and Bebe Rexha to celebrate the “surreal” moment she had her hands and footprints enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 70-year-old appeared at a ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, which coincided with the release of a new documentary about her career titled Let The Canary Sing in the US.

The film, directed by Alison Ellwood, will premiere in the UK on Wednesday on Paramount+ and explores the life and career of Lauper – billed as a “one-of-a-kind artist, performer, and trailblazing activist”.

Before Lauper put her hands and feet in wet concrete on Tuesday, she was introduced by surprise guest Cher to the crowd’s delight.

“She’s a wonderful wonderful, crazy, crazy person,” US pop star Cher said of Lauper.

“I’m a good singer, I’m a pretty good singer, Cyndi is a great singer, she’s a genius singer, she’s a fabulous person and she’s talented.”

Cher recalled performing her hit If I Could Turn Back Time during the 2002 Divas concert, saying she was “feeling really good” about herself before Lauper came out and “blows me away – and we’ve been friends ever since”.

The 78-year-old added that Lauper is “my dear friend, I love her”.

The ceremony comes days after Lauper announced she will be kicking off a 23-date farewell tour of North America, starting on October 18 in Montreal and concluding in Chicago on December 5.

It marks the first major tour from Lauper in a decade and is billed as The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, referencing her 1983 hit song.

Appearing on the stage, Lauper said the ceremony was “a little surreal”.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but thank you very much, I’m honoured, all those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was nine and here I am,” the star said.

“I just want to say thank you, it’s really a surreal moment because I love glamour, and I love Hollywood.”

During her decades-long career, Lauper has won two Grammys, an Emmy for her guest appearance in 90s sitcom Mad About You and became the first solo female composer ever to win a Tony award for Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

The handprint ceremony on Tuesday saw US star Rexha “celebrate the illustrious career of a true icon”.

“Her legacy as an artist, singer, songwriter, actress and activist will now forever be enshrined in Hollywood history,” 34-year-old Rexha said.

“To say that Cyndi is someone I have idolised my entire life is an understatement. I remember growing up as a little girl in New York City and I’d be dancing around the house to one of my mothers favourite artists, who was Cyndi, and she quickly became one of my favourite artists.

“Not only was I drawn to her infectious melodies and her edgy style, but it was most importantly her nature to be her true authentic self.

“She helped to empower me not only as an artist, but most importantly as a woman. And now to be able to call her a friend is so awesome.”

Rexha said Lauper has been teaching us for decades that “girls just want to have fun and that we should always let our true colours shine”.