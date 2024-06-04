Troy Parrott snatches late win for Republic of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troy Parrott snatches late win for Republic of Ireland

By Press Association
Troy Parrott was the hero for the Irish (Niall Carson/PA)
Troy Parrott was the hero for the Irish (Niall Carson/PA)

Substitute Troy Parrott strengthened John O’Shea’s claims on the vacant manager’s job as he fired the Republic of Ireland to friendly victory over Euro 2024-bound Hungary.

The 22-year-old Tottenham striker, who spent last season on loan at Dutch club Excelsior, struck in stoppage-time to seal a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory over Marco Rossi’s men which ended their 14-game unbeaten run.

For Ireland, whose only wins since March last year had come against European minnows Gibraltar, there was a measure of relief after a turbulent period in their recent history, with Stephen Kenny’s successor still to be appointed almost seven months after his departure.

O’Shea, who will take his team to Portugal next Sunday, saw Adam Idah head them into the lead and after stubbornly surviving a fightback during which Adam Lang levelled, win it at the death.

The Football Association of Ireland has insisted Kenny’s successor will be in place by the time the squad meets up ahead of September’s Nations League opener against England, and the former Manchester United defender is increasingly making a case for himself.

Hungary, on the other hand, will face Israel in their final warm-up game on Saturday knowing they will have to be sharper in Germany if they are to prosper on the big stage.

Ireland, who had started in sloppy fashion, gradually worked their way into the game as the impressive Will Smallbone started to see more of the ball in the middle of the field, but they were almost undone when Shane Duffy was nudged off balance by Barnabas Varga only for Loic Nego to blaze over.

Republic of Ireland v Hungary – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
John O’Shea is in the frame to be handed the Ireland job permanently (Niall Carson/PA)

Andras Schafer dragged a shot wide of Caoimhin Kelleher’s left post after bursting into the box with genuine chances at a premium, although the Liverpool keeper had to make a solid 29th-minute save from Milos Kerkez after Smallbone and Josh Cullen has both lost out in 50-50 challenges on halfway.

For their part, Ireland were trying to get the ball forward quickly, at times by-passing midfield all together, although that too often left Idah, Sammie Szmodics and Finn Azaz, making his first senior start for his country, repeatedly chasing lost causes.

Dara O’Shea’s forward run and Szmodics’ intelligent pass looked to have got the Republic in behind Hungary 12 minutes before the break, but indecision between Idah and Matt Doherty saw a fleeting opening slip away.

But Idah, who won the double with Celtic on loan from Norwich last season, made amends within three minutes when Smallbone was given time and space to pick out the frontman, who powered a header past keeper Peter Gulacsi unchallenged to give his side the lead.

Adam Idah
Adam Idah opened the scoring (Niall Carson/PA)

Hungary were level before the break, if in slightly fortuitous circumstances, when skipper Dominik Szoboszlai’s deflected long-range shot was flicked on by Willi Orban and Lang arrived at the far post to blast into the roof of the net.

Lyon defender Jake O’Brien was handed a senior debut when he and Liam Scales replaced Doherty and Duffy at the break, but Kelleher had to come to their rescue 11 minutes after the restart, diving to his right to keep out Roland Sallai’s strike after Szoboszlai’s menacing run.

The Ireland keeper then dealt admirably with Schafer’s swerving effort as the Hungarians stepped up a gear, pinning the hosts back inside their own half and forcing them to defend for their lives.

But defend they did, and they got their reward in the second minute of stoppage-time when Parrott broke from his own half and with the Hungarian defence absent without leave, squeezed a shot past substitute keeper Denes Dibusz to win it.