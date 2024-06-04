No evidence overall sperm counts are declining, scientists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No evidence overall sperm counts are declining, scientists say

By Press Association
No evidence sperm counts are dropping, researchers find (David Davies/PA)
No evidence sperm counts are dropping, researchers find (David Davies/PA)

There is no evidence to suggest sperm counts are declining – despite people believing otherwise, scientists have said.

Analysing data from the world’s largest sperm bank in Denmark, researchers found the average sperm concentration – the number of sperms per ml of semen – did not change between 2017 and 2022.

However, the team said they did see a fall in high quality “swimming” sperm numbers starting around the year 2020, when lockdowns had an impact on men’s diet and physical activity.

Professor Allan Pacey, of the University of Manchester, said that low sperm motility – where sperms are not able to swim efficiently – can be easily treated with a healthy lifestyle.

But he stressed the findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction, do not show any evidence that overall sperm counts are dropping.

Prof Pacey, who is one of the study authors, added that this widely held view comes from research published last year which suggested concentrations were falling by around 2.64% every year since 2000.

He said studies such as these “raise concerns” as they are based on data that is already published and not primary data.

Prof Pacey said: “It is commonly believed by that sperm counts in men are falling.

“But we did not see a change in sperm concentration (in our research), so we don’t support this idea.

“Hopefully, this will make some people feel relieved.”

For the study, Prof Allan Pacey and his colleagues looked at primary data from 6,758 men aged 18-45 from four Danish cities, between 2017 and 2022.

These men were sperm donors at Cryos International, where samples were analysed within an hour after they were produced.

The team found that from 2019 onwards, the concentration of motile sperms provided for testing declined by 16% while the total motile sperm count – which is the total number of sperm in the entire ejaculate – dropped by 22%.

Prof Pacey said sperm motility has not been investigated before so the results “are intriguing”.

He said this is because in most cases sperm counting is done manually whereas Cryos International used computers to do the job.

Study co-author Professor Robert Montgomerie, of Queen’s University in Canada, said while the fall in swimming sperm numbers was “an unexpected finding”, there is no evidence to suggest that the Covd-19 virus was directly affecting sperm.

He added: “We speculate whether the widespread lockdowns may have led to changes in working pattens, diet, and levels of physical activity which we already know can impact sperm motility.”

Prof Pacey said that monitoring the semen quality in this sperm donor population over time could provide more in-depth answers.

He said: “We will carry on looking – I will ask for the data in a few years’ time, and we will see whether it (sperm count) has bounced back or whether it has stayed the same.”

Commenting on the research, Chris Barratt, professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Dundee, said: “Studies to date have poorly investigated sperm motility but this study has done a good job.

“This data is important as it shows, on a large sample set with high quality methods, that we should be focused on sperm quality, rather than sperm quantity.”