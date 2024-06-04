You may get goosebumps far more often than you think – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

You may get goosebumps far more often than you think – study

By Press Association
Goosebumps (Alamy/PA)
Goosebumps (Alamy/PA)

You may be experiencing goosebumps more often than you think – and not necessarily where you are used to seeing them, new research suggests.

People are not always aware of when they have goosebumps, or where on their bodies they appear, the Durham University study found.

The findings indicate that when people are reporting their experiences, there can be a difference between what their body goes through, and what they are aware of.

Goosebumps are the result of tiny muscles flexing in the skin, making hair follicles rise up slightly.

They are triggered by cold temperatures and intense emotions like fear or excitement.

Dr Jonathon McPhetres, from the department of psychology at Durham, who led the study, said: “While people might think they are aware of when they have goosebumps, our research shows this is often not the case.

“People can have goosebumps and be unaware of it, especially if they form away from the forearm area most associated with the phenomenon.

“For psychologists, this shows the limitations of relying on self-reporting in research as there is often a disconnect between what people experience physiologically and what they are aware of.”

More than 600 people across three studies were asked to watch a range of positive video clips, including an America’s Got Talent audition and a heart-warming family advert, and press a button when they felt they had goosebumps.

At the same time, equipment recorded their skin temperature and heart rate, and observers regularly reviewed footage of their skin.

In another part of the study, people were asked to watch a video and then click on an image of the body to indicate where they thought goosebumps had appeared.

According to the findings, most of the people in the research experienced goosebumps more frequently than they were aware of and only tended to pay attention to their forearms, with many not pressing their button despite goosebumps being visibly present.

The findings are published in the Psychophysiology journal.