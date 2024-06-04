Alec Baldwin announces new family reality TV series amid Rust trial preparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alec Baldwin announces new family reality TV series amid Rust trial preparations

By Press Association
Alec Baldwin announces new family reality TV series amid Rust trial preparations (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alec Baldwin has announced his family will star in a new US reality TV series.

The US actor, who shares seven children with his wife Hilaria, confirmed his family will be at the helm of a TLC reality show about their life “coming in 2025”.

It comes as Baldwin prepares for his involuntary manslaughter trial over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Baldwin and his wife introduce themselves with a joke about their sizable brood.

“We have an announcement to make,” Hilaria told the camera.

Looking concerned, Baldwin replies: “Good God, no,” which prompts his wife to reassure him: “No, definitely not, we’re done having kids.”

The teaser shows clips of the family running around their home and posing for family photographs.

Baldwin tells the camera: “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.

“Home is the place we love to be most.”

Rust incident
Alec Baldwin practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust (Santa Fe County Sheriff)

The clip concludes with the parents and their children on the sofa, saying in unison: “We are the Baldwins. And we’re coming to TLC.”

Baldwin joked as his children scattered off camera: “God help you all.”

The couple married in July 2012 and welcomed their first child in August 2013. Baldwin was previously married to the actress Kim Basinger, with whom he shares a daughter named Ireland.

The announcement comes after a US judge denied Baldwin’s bid to throw out his criminal case, which he had previously plead not guilty to.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected arguments made by Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro for dismissing the case, finding that the grand jury process was not prejudiced against the 66-year-old star.

Baldwin will stand trial as scheduled from July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a prop gun he was holding went off, killing Ms Hutchins.

The US star will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial.

This was the sentence Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received after a jury found her guilty of the same charge. Her defence lawyer has filed an appeal notice.