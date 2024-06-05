Study finds no evidence of climate change acceleration in record heat rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Study finds no evidence of climate change acceleration in record heat rise

By Press Association
A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Missouri (AP)
A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Missouri (AP)

Earth warmed at a record rate in 2023 with scientists calculating 92% of last year’s surprising heat rise was caused by humans.

The group of 57 scientists from around the world used United Nations-approved methods to examine what was behind last year’s deadly burst of heat.

They said even with a faster warming rate they do not see evidence of significant acceleration in human-caused climate change beyond increased fossil fuel burning.

Last year’s record temperatures were so unusual, scientists have been debating what is behind the big jump and whether climate change is accelerating or if other factors are in play.

Climate Causes of 2023 Heat
A man takes a shower on a beach on a hot day in Ostia, near Rome (AP)

“If you look at this world accelerating or going through a big tipping point, things aren’t doing that,” said the study’s lead author Piers Forster, a Leeds University climate scientist. “Things are increasing in temperature and getting worse in sort of exactly the way we predicted.”

The report said the rise is largely explained by the build-up of carbon dioxide from rising fossil fuel use.

Last year the rate of warming hit 0.26C per decade — up from 0.25C the year before. That is not a significant difference, although it does make this year’s rate the highest on record, Mr Forster said.

The team of authors — formed to provide annual scientific updates between major UN scientific assessments every seven to eight years — determined last year was 1.43C warmer than the 1850 to 1900 average with 1.31 degrees of that coming from human activity.

The other 8% of the warming is due mostly to El Nino, the natural and temporary warming of the central Pacific that changes weather worldwide and also a freak warming along the Atlantic and just other weather randomness.

Climate Causes of 2023 Heat
A woman walks holding hands with a man carrying an electric fan on his back on a hot evening in Bucharest, Romania (AP)

On a larger 10-year time frame, which scientists prefer to single years, the world has warmed about 1.19C since pre-industrial times, the report in the journal Earth System Science Data found.

The report also said that as the world keeps using coal, oil and natural gas, Earth is likely to reach the point in 4.5 years that it can no longer avoid crossing the internationally accepted threshold for warming: 1.5C.

Last year’s temperature rise was especially unusual in September, said study co-author Sonia Seneviratne, head of land-climate dynamics at ETH Zurich.

The year was within the range of what was predicted, albeit it was at the upper edge of the range, she said.

“Acceleration if it were to happen would be even worse, like hitting a global tipping point, it would be probably the worst scenario,” she said. “But what is happening is already extremely bad and it is having major impacts already now. We are in the middle of a crisis.”