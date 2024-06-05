Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

By Press Association
Lebanese security stand guard on a road that leads to the US embassy in Aukar (AP)
The Lebanese army has said a gunman attempted to attack the US embassy near Beirut.

The military said that soldiers shot and injured an assailant, who they only described as a Syrian national. The gunman was taken to hospital.

Local media reported that there was a gunfight for almost half an hour near the US diplomatic mission in the suburb of Aukar, north of Beirut.

Military vehicles parked up
The gunman was taken to hospital (AP)

The US embassy said in an initial statement that all of its staff were “safe” following the attack near the entrance to the sprawling diplomatic compound, and that Lebanese troops and embassy security mobilised quickly.

An embassy spokesperson later said in a statement that one embassy security guard was injured in the attack.

The Lebanese military said it deployed troops around the embassy and surrounding areas.

The attacker’s motives were not clear. However, Lebanese media have published photos that appear to show a bloodied attacker wearing a black vest with the words “Islamic State” written in Arabic and the English initials “I” and “S”.

The so-called Islamic State has not claimed the attack, nor has any other group.

Lebanon Mideast Tensions
The incident took place near the US Embassy compound in Aukar (AP)

Local media reported that there was a gunfight involving at least one attacker lasting almost half an hour. A video that surfaced on social media showed a gunman in a car park across the embassy’s entrance, taking shots with what appears to be an assault rifle.

In 1983, a deadly bombing attack on the US embassy in Beirut killed 63 people. US officials blame the attack on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Aukar, north of the capital. Another bomb attack struck the new location on September 20 1984.

In September 2023, Lebanese security forces detained a Lebanese man who opened fire by the US embassy. There were no casualties in that attack.

In October 2023, hundreds of protesters clashed with Lebanese security forces in demonstrations near the US embassy in support of Gaza’s people and the militant group Hamas in its war with Israel.