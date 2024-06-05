Euston mainline trains suspended after fatality on tracks By Press Association June 5 2024, 9:12am June 5 2024, 9:12am Share Euston mainline trains suspended after fatality on tracks Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/5001319/euston-mainline-trains-suspended-after-fatality-on-tracks/ Copy Link No mainline train services are able to enter or leave London’s Euston station due to a fatality (Luciana Guerra/PA) No mainline train services are able to enter or leave London’s Euston station due to a fatality on tracks in Hertfordshire. National Rail Enquiries said the incident is affecting passengers travelling with Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and Southern. Disruption is expected to continue until 10am. ⚠️Travel Warning⚠️Mainline services are suspended in and out of EustonThis is due to the emergency services attending an incidentDisruption likely to last into the morningBefore you travel check @nationalrailenq for the latest— London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) June 5, 2024 Avanti West Coast runs long-distance services between Euston and Glasgow on the West Coast Main Line, with branches to locations such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales. British Transport Police said it received a report of a casualty on tracks near Watford Junction station, Hertfordshire at 6.04am on Wednesday. Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Affected passengers are able to use tickets on some alternative routes. Road transport is also being provided in some areas.