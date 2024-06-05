Euston mainline trains suspended after fatality on tracks

No mainline train services are able to enter or leave London’s Euston station due to a fatality on tracks in Hertfordshire.

National Rail Enquiries said the incident is affecting passengers travelling with Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and Southern.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

⚠️Travel Warning⚠️ Mainline services are suspended in and out of Euston This is due to the emergency services attending an incident Disruption likely to last into the morning Before you travel check @nationalrailenq for the latest — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) June 5, 2024

Avanti West Coast runs long-distance services between Euston and Glasgow on the West Coast Main Line, with branches to locations such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales.

British Transport Police said it received a report of a casualty on tracks near Watford Junction station, Hertfordshire at 6.04am on Wednesday.

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Affected passengers are able to use tickets on some alternative routes.

Road transport is also being provided in some areas.