Family pays tribute to mother and son after man charged with their murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family pays tribute to mother and son after man charged with their murder

By Press Association
Giuseppe Morreale and his mother Maria Nugara, who were found dead in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford (Essex Police/PA)
Giuseppe Morreale and his mother Maria Nugara, who were found dead in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford (Essex Police/PA)

The family of a mother and son who died in a small village has paid tribute to them and said life will never be the same again.

Calogero Ricotta, 63, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday charged with the murders of his wife Maria Nugara, 54, and her 29-year-old son Giuseppe Morreale.

The defendant, who is also accused of actual bodily harm, was not asked to enter pleas and was remanded in custody.

Essex Police said they received a call at 9.50pm on May 28 reporting that two people had been seriously injured at an address in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford.

Officers attended the address in Cambridge Road and found Ms Nugara and Mr Morreale, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their family said, in a tribute released through police on Wednesday, that Ms Nugara was “loving and dedicated to her four children and grandson”.

“No matter what, she always had a smile and a positive outlook on life,” they said.

“Her infectious energy and her vibrant personality was always a joy to be around.”

They said that Mr Morreale, also known as Joe, “always had a cheeky smile and a loving heart”.

“He loved his family and was always there for them,” they said.

“He had a very close bond with mum, and always looked out for her.

“Life will never be the same again.

“It’s not fair that they have been taken away from us.

“As you can imagine our family is devastated, losing both of them has caused a massive void in our hearts.

“We hope to get justice for our mum and brother Joe.

“We would appreciate if you would respect the privacy of our family at this time.”

Detective Inspector Lydia George said: “My thoughts are with Maria and Giuseppe’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our officers will be supporting them while our work continues in this investigation.”

Ricotta, of Cambridge Road, Ugley, is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on August 16.