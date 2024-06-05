102-year-old RAF veteran flies again in 1930s plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

102-year-old RAF veteran flies again in 1930s plane

By Press Association
Second World War veteran Arthur Clark’s care home surprised him with a flight in a 1930s plane (Care UK/PA)
A 102-year-old Second World War veteran has said it was “amazing” to fly once again, after taking to the air in a 1930s Dragon Rapide plane.

Arthur Clark, a former RAF pilot who served in India and Singapore with the 2896 squadron formed in 1942, was surprised by his care home in Chingford, east London, with a visit to Classic Wings at Duxford in Cambridge for the special flight on May 10.

Ivy Grove Care Home, owned by Care UK, arranged for Mr Clark to be met by his family and fellow resident Richard Hawe, who joined him on the plane.

Mr Clark said: “To be up in the air again and to see London at that view was amazing. It has been a long time since I have been to London.

“I didn’t realise how many tall buildings there are now. Going back to Duxford and seeing all the aircraft again brought back good memories.”

Pilot Craig Brierley said only a few Dragon Rapide planes exist today that have been restored to meet modern flying regulations.

(L to R) Pilot Craig Brierley, Classic Wings ground crew member Ruby Coe, RAF veteran Arthur Clark, care home admissions adviser April Jones, and care assistant Simona Sadelska (Care UK/PA)

Care home admissions adviser April Jones said: “At Ivy Grove, we encourage residents to lead fulfilling lives, whether that comes from helping out in the garden or flying down memory lane like Arthur.

“It was lovely to see Arthur reconnect with something he is passionate about. He was in his element during the plane ride, sharing his knowledge but also taking in what the pilot had to say too.

“We were thrilled to be able to make Arthur’s wish become reality. He had a wonderful time and loved every minute of the day.

Second World War RAF pilot Arthur Clark enjoyed a special flight in a 1930s Dragon Rapide plane (Care UK/PA)

“We want to say a big thank you to the team at Classic Wings and look forward to granting more wishes for the residents at Ivy Grove soon.”

The care home has a “wishing tree” initiative which allows residents to suggest activities they would like to do to enrich their lives.