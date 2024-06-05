Jury retires in trial of 12-year-olds accused of murdering man with machete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jury retires in trial of 12-year-olds accused of murdering man with machete

By Press Association
Shawn Seesahai was fatally stabbed with a machete in Wolverhampton in November 2023 (West Midlands Police/PA)
Shawn Seesahai was fatally stabbed with a machete in Wolverhampton in November 2023 (West Midlands Police/PA)

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts on two 12-year-old boys accused of murdering a man who was stabbed through the heart with a machete.

The youths, who cannot be identified because of their age, are alleged by the Crown to be jointly responsible for the murder of Shawn Seesahai, but blame each other for inflicting the fatal wound to his back.

One of the defendants has admitted possessing the machete at the scene near a bench at Stowlawn playing fields in Wolverhampton, but told jurors his co-accused used the weapon to stab the 19-year-old.

The co-accused told Nottingham Crown Court that his only involvement was pushing Mr Seesahai and that he was “nowhere near” as his friend killed the victim.

Shawn Seesahai death
Floral tributes left at the scene at Stowlawn playing fields in Wolverhampton where Shawn Seesahai died (Matthew Cooper/PA)

In closing speeches to jurors on Monday, defence KCs Rachel Brand and Paul Lewis separately invited jurors to acquit their client of murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.

Prosecutors have said Mr Seesahai, originally from Anguilla in the Caribbean but living in Birmingham, was slashed on the legs and hit so hard in the attack on November 13 last year that a piece of bone in his skull came away.

Both defendants deny murdering Mr Seesahai, who was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a fatal 9in (23cm) deep wound which entered his back and “almost came out of” his chest.

High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples invited the jurors to retire to start their deliberations on Wednesday morning after a trial lasting nearly five weeks.