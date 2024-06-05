Rishi Sunak reads out Field Marshal Montgomery’s address at D-Day anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rishi Sunak reads out Field Marshal Montgomery’s address at D-Day anniversary

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Rishi Sunak read out the words of an address heard by Allied troops before they embarked on the D-Day landings as he took part in a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the military operation.

The Prime Minister read out Field Marshal Montgomery’s message to the troops, originally delivered on June 5, 1944 to all those taking part in the landings.

In his contribution to the event in Portsmouth, the Prime Minister read out the address, which began: “The time has come to deal the enemy a terrific blow in Western Europe. The blow will be struck by the combined sea, land and air forces of the Allies together constituting one great allied team, under the supreme command of General Eisenhower.”

It continued: “To us is given the honour of striking a blow for freedom which will live in history; and in the better days that lie ahead men will speak with pride of our doings. We have a great and a righteous cause.”

Rishi Sunak meeting D-Day and Normandy veterans
Rishi Sunak met with D-Day and Normandy veterans after the event (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The field marshal’s address also includes a quote from the poem My Dear And Only Love by 17th century nobleman James Graham, the First Marquess of Montrose.

Mr Sunak also read: “He either fears his fate too much, or his deserts are small, that puts it not unto the touch to win or lose it all.”

“Good luck to each one of you. And good hunting on the mainland of Europe,” Mr Sunak read at the conclusion of the address.

The Prime Minister participated in the major anniversary event alongside the King, the Prince of Wales, and veterans.