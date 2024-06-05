Nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition after Hackney shooting

A nine-year-old girl remains in hospital fighting for her life a week after a shooting in Hackney, police have said.

Detectives said the attack was pre-planned and they are investigating a potential link to Turkish “organised criminal networks”.

The youngster was eating dinner at a restaurant with her family when a lone motorcyclist fired “a number of shots” towards the building in Kingsland Road, Dalston, east London, at around 9.20pm last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police attended the scene in Kingsland Road, Hackney (James Manning/PA)

It added that three men sitting outside the restaurant – aged 37, 42 and 44 – were also shot and have since been discharged from hospital.

The force has reiterated its appeal for information from Turkish and Kurdish communities.

Officers from the Met’s Turkish Police Association and specialist firearms officers have been deployed to “provide reassurance and a visible presence” in the area.

The motorcycle was recovered on nearby Colvestone Crescent.

Speaking from the street, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, local policing lead for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said on Wednesday: “One of our critical lines of inquiry is a potential link to a Turkish-originating organised crime network.

“In that vein very much I want to appeal directly to those who might be close to the people who planned, who carried out, this attack.

“People out there know something, this was a pre-planned attack – it might be a friend, family, or partner of those involved in the attack. If you are I urge you to come forward.

“There is a little girl fighting for her life in hospital. Please don’t hide behind a wall of silence – surely, your loyalty doesn’t extend to covering up for someone who would shoot a child?”

“London remains very, very safe compared to other major global cities; we’ve seen gun crime, firearms crime, declining consistently over the last number of years – it remains a safe city.”

He added “we do still get instances of violence” and the capital does see “some rare cases when members of the public are caught in the crossfire”.

In an earlier statement Mr Conway said: “Sadly, a nine-year-old girl who was simply having dinner with her family is now in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

A lone motorcyclist fired ‘a number of shots’ towards the building during the incident (James Manning/PA)

“It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family.

“On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances.

“The incident has left the residents of Hackney, and the wider Turkish and Kurdish communities shocked and appalled.”

Police issued an image of the motorbike used during the shooting (The Metropolitan Police/PA)

He said the girl remained in a critical condition and that her family is being supported by specialist liaison officers.

The motorcyclist was driving a Ducati Monster with a white body, red chassis and red wheels, the Met said.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving a Ducati Monster (The Metropolitan Police/PA)

It was stolen from a Wembley property in 2021 and had the registration plates DP21 OXY at the time of the shooting, it added.

On Wednesday, the force reissued two images of the vehicle and requested people come forward if they have seen it since it was taken in 2021.