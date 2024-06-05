Disney to fund cinema for sick children at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Disney to fund cinema for sick children at Great Ormond Street Hospital

By Press Association
Joy, Paarth, nine, Tulsi, six, and Sadness at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Disney will be funding a new state-of-the-art cinema for poorly children and their families at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger made the announcement during a visit to the London hospital on Monday.

The new MediCinema will allow hundreds of sick children and their families to “immerse” themselves in the cinema experience, while being cared for at the hospital, Disney said.

The film screenings are said to help ease the stress and anxiety felt by children staying in hospital.

Bob Iger at Great Ormond Street Hospital
Chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, visits Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Mr Iger broke the news by surprising the hospital’s staff and patients alongside lifesize mascots of the “emotions” from Disney and Pixar’s latest film, Inside Out 2.

He also said that patients at the hospital, and those from nearly 500 children’s hospitals around the world, will be among the first to see the film before it hits cinemas in June.

The new cinema is in addition to a 100 million dollar (£78 million) effort, launched in 2018, to improve the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world.

MediCinema, a charity part-founded by Disney, has spent 25 years building and running cinemas equipped with space for beds, wheelchairs and medical equipment.

Mr Iger said: “We hope that this new state-of-the-art MediCinema will bring moments of happiness and joy to the children and families who need it most, and we look forward to continuing to bring the magic of Disney to life in children’s hospitals around the world.”

Matthew Shaw, chief executive of Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh), said: “Coming to hospital isn’t just about appointments, stethoscopes and tests, we want it to be about children and their families, with a bit of syringe painting, singing and therapy dogs thrown in for good measure.

“Our staff go above and beyond to try and ensure children feel as welcome and as comfortable at Gosh as possible, and we’re delighted Disney is continuing to make our hospital that bit more special.”