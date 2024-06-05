Halsey thanks fans for ‘love’ while revealing source of health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halsey thanks fans for ‘love’ while revealing source of health issues

By Press Association
Halsey has thanked fans for their ‘love’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Halsey has thanked fans for the “unbelievable amount of love” they have shown her after she talked about having a series of health issues.

The American pop star, who uses she/they pronouns and whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, previously posted that she was “lucky to be alive” while announcing her latest album and new song The End.

She did not reveal the source of her concerns but did tag the charities Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her post.

The three-time Grammy-nominated singer clarified on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition lupus and a lymphoproliferative disorder, which can cause T cells to be destroyed and become cancerous.

Halsey also wrote: “Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for The End and the support you’ve shown me since its release.

“I realise everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share.”

She also explained that her two conditions are being “managed or in remission” but she “will likely have” them for the rest of her life.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” Halsey wrote.

“After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.

“I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all singing and screaming my heart out.”

On Tuesday, she posted a video captioned that “long story short, I’m lucky to be alive” and “short story long, I wrote an album”.

Speaking in the clip, while rubbing her legs, the 29-year-old said: “Seriously, (I’m) like an old lady, I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick.

“(When) I’m 30… I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick.

“I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

The singer, who shares a son with music producer Alev Aydin, is known for hits including Without Me and Nightmare.

According to the NHS, lupus can cause joint and muscle pain, tiredness and rashes.

Halsey was given a best alternative music album Grammy nomination for the record If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in 2022, and in 2017 received album of the year nominations for Purpose and similar best pop group performance recognition for Closer with The Chainsmokers.