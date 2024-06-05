Hackney residents told to stay indoors as smoke billows from flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hackney residents told to stay indoors as smoke billows from flat fire

By Press Association
Hackney residents were urged to keep windows closed and to stay indoor after smoke billowed from a flat fire (Rosie Speirs/PA)
Residents in Hackney have been urged to shut their windows and stay indoors after smoke billowed from a block of flats on Wednesday.

Locals described seeing thick clouds of black smoke coming from a building on Dalston Lane.

Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade attended the scene after reports of “significant amounts of smoke” coming from a four-storey block of flats.

Amy, who did not wish to share her surname, lives in Clapton just a few minutes from the fire and said the blaze was “devastating” for the community.

Smoke billows from a building in Hackney
Hackney resident Rosie Speirs, who filmed the blaze on Dalston Lane,, described the incident as ‘horrible’ (Rosie Speirs/PA)

The youth worker, 34, said she saw thick smoke as she walked to the gym with her son and filmed the moment dark clouds billowed into the air.

She told the PA news agency: “I live five minutes from the fire and could smell the smoke in my home as I had windows open.

“My son and I went to use the gym at 6.30pm when I filmed the video. The smoke was growing thicker. Services had arrived.

“At 7.45pm, the police wouldn’t allow me to visit my friend who lives opposite the fire. Residents were being told to seek refuge in St John’s church.”

She added: “Living in Hackney has desensitised me to these types of incidents. As I spoke with my friend who lived opposite, I could see where the fire was.

“It’s devastating to the residents and community. Grateful to have seen support was more or less immediately available for residents and local people.”

Smoke billows from a building in Hackney
Clapton resident Amy smelt the smoke before seeing the fire on Dalston Lane as she walked to the gym with her son (Amy/PA)

Rosie Speirs, a Hackney resident, was standing on Clarence Road when she filmed the moment the building produced a large “dark fog”.

Ms Speirs told PA: “It was so horrible to see.

“Family bellowing about their homes, the smoke was visible from all areas of Hackney and filled the surrounding streets with a dark fog.

“I am praying everyone has a safe warm place to stay tonight.”

London Fire Brigade said one person is being treated for smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported.

The fire service confirmed residents were taken to a nearby church while firefighters tackled the blaze and said it is working with the local authority to offer support to people.

Smoke billows from a building in Hackney
Hackney resident Rosie Speirs filmed the moment thick, black smoke billowed from a building in the area (Rosie Speirs)

In a statement, the London Fire Brigade said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been at the scene of a fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney.

“Part of a four-storey block of flats, including the roof, was alight. The fire has been producing significant amounts of smoke and people in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“The fire has now been brought under control by firefighters but crews will remain on scene throughout the evening fully extinguishing the fire and dampening down.”

It added an investigation is under way to understand the cause of the fire.