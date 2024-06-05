Dry weather forecast for D-Day commemorations in Normandy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dry weather forecast for D-Day commemorations in Normandy

By Press Association
The weather in Normandy will be generally dry (CPO Phot Si Ethell/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
The weather in Normandy will be generally dry (CPO Phot Si Ethell/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

D-Day ceremonies on Thursday marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings should be able to go ahead without disruption thanks to dry weather, the Met Office has said.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said Normandy, where the main commemorations will take place, will be “generally dry” and overcast in the morning but will brighten up around lunchtime.

Mr Snell said: “It’ll be pretty dry on either side of the channel. It shouldn’t hamper any commemorations during the day.

“It will be better weather compared to what they had then [in 1944]. Less windy and probably a bit brighter.”

In Falmouth, Cornwall, which will host an 80-strong flotilla, there will be a “small chance” of stray showers in the morning but it “shouldn’t impact” the town’s plans to mark the anniversary.

At the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where the Royal British Legion’s service of remembrance is taking place in the afternoon, there will be “on and off” showers “from the word go”.

Mr Snell said: “Staffordshire will see a greater chance of showers, so people might need to have a brolly to hand.”

The weather was pivotal in setting the date for the D-Day landings.

US president Dwight Eisenhower moved the planned landings back by 24 hours on June 4, because his meteorologists forecast that conditions would worsen, according to the Imperial War Museum.

However, the decision to move the landings back further was difficult because any greater delay would risk the plans getting out.

Instead they opted for June 6 based on a prediction by Mr Eisenhower’s chief meteorologist, Group Captain James Stagg, that there would be a temporary break in the bad weather.

The weather of the planned day was “not ideal”, according to the Museum. Strong winds brought the tide in earlier than expected, making the beach obstacles harder to see.

However, had the Allies delayed by two weeks, it would have meant attempting the landing on June 19, the day a severe storm hit the Channel, damaging one of the two Mulberry harbours and destroying the other, disrupting the transfer of Allied soldiers to France.