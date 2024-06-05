Greenpeace warns of ‘broken’ global fisheries management system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greenpeace warns of ‘broken’ global fisheries management system

By Press Association
Overfishing hit an historic high of 35.4% of all assessed fish stocks in 2019, the environmental group said (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Global fisheries management is a “broken system” which has failed to prevent overfishing, Greenpeace has warned.

The environmental group released a paper on the Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs), which are groups composed of nation states that sustainably manage fish stocks across international waters.

In the report published on Thursday, Greenpeace said RMFOs had not delivered on their mandate to preserve marine biodiversity since they emerged 70 years ago.

Their failures had resulted in overfishing hitting an historic high of 35.4% of all assessed fish stocks in 2019 and had contributed to the decline in ocean health, it said.

Greenpeace attributed the RMFOs’ failures to abuse of consensus decision-making which had allowed single countries to block vital measures, as well as corporate influence and a failure to follow scientific advice.

The report set out how the United Nation’s Global Ocean Treaty, adopted in June 2023 to establish a legal mechanism for marine conservation in international waters, could address the current ocean crisis.

Greenpeace is calling on the next UK government to ratify the treaty by the end of the year, and to support other states across the world to do the same.

It is also urging ministers to work with other countries to develop a proposal for a high-seas ocean sanctuary within the Sargasso Sea, the uniquely biodiverse part of the Atlantic Ocean that surrounds the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda.

Reshima Sharma, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “Before the end of this year, the incoming government needs to sign the treaty into UK law to kick-start ocean protection on a global scale and fix the broken system.

“The new government could immediately cement the UK’s position as a global leader on ocean protection and help protect at least 30% of the world’s ocean before the end of this decade.”

Laura Meller, from Greenpeace’s global Protect the Oceans campaign, said: “Science and the safeguarding of thriving fish populations for all future generations should be the compass guiding governments’ choices.

“Instead, Regional Fisheries Management Organisations have overseen industrial plundering of the oceans at a scale beyond anything seen before in human history.

“This broken system has prioritised extraction for a few wealthy countries over protection for us all.

“Governments must prize biodiversity protection over extraction and ratify the Global Ocean Treaty so, in future, protection and justice are at the heart of ocean governance.”