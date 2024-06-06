Actress Nina Dobrev says ‘surgery was a success’ after bike accident

Nina Dobrev praised those sending her “good vibes” after announcing her surgery was a success.

The Vampire Diaries star revealed last month that she was in hospital after what appeared to be an electric bike accident, but the US actress has yet to specify details surrounding the incident.

In her latest health update, Dobrev shared a picture lying on a hospital bed surrounded by medical equipment, posing with her thumbs up, seemingly ahead of her surgery.

The 35-year-old also shared a selfie in a hospital gown and a matching hat, with wires attached to her chest.

“Surgery was a success,” Dobrev told her 26 million followers on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes.

“I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

It comes after she shared a video of her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White, trying to entertain her by dancing around while wearing a white Vampire Diaries jumper with her character’s name and face outline on it.

“WE ALL LOVE YOU,” White said in the comments of her most recent update.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in March 2020, when they were photographed riding bikes together in Malibu, California, and later made their romance Instagram official.

The Canadian actress rose to fame starring as Elena Gilbert in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2015.