Michael B Jordan ‘really excited’ to film I Am Legend sequel opposite Will Smith

Michael B Jordan has spoken of his excitement to co-star in the sequel of I Am Legend opposite Will Smith, as he is “somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time”.

The US actor confirmed the script for the upcoming film is still being written, describing it as being “in the works”.

The original 2007 film was adapted from the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson and follows US Army virologist Robert Neville, played by Smith, as he tries to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City.

Will Smith at the premiere of I Am Legend in London (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” Creed star Jordan told People magazine.

“It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that.

“I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him.

“Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.”

It comes more than two years after Smith stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony in response to a joke Rock made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith after he won an Oscar (Doug Peters/PA)

Smith accepted the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard later in the ceremony.

The first instalment of I Am Legend saw humanity mostly wiped out by a virus intended to cure cancer but Neville finds himself immune and works to develop a cure while defending himself from mysterious creatures.

It was directed by Francis Lawrence, who was behind the 2011 romantic drama Water For Elephants and three of the four Hunger Games films.

Smith confirmed news of a sequel in March 2022, posting an image of a deserted city street reminiscent of the original film, on his social media accounts and tagged Jordan.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the original film, is returning to write the follow-up and produce.

The original film was a box office hit in both the UK and US, and its opening was, at the time, the largest ever for a film released in the US during December.