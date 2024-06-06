In Pictures: Royals and world leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Royals and world leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary

By Press Association
Queen Camilla, King Charles, President of France Emmanual Macron and Brigitte Macron stand beneath the D-Day Sculpture, following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queen Camilla, King Charles, President of France Emmanual Macron and Brigitte Macron stand beneath the D-Day Sculpture, following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings began on Thursday with a military piper playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in France in 1944.

At dawn eight decades after Allied troops came ashore under gunfire on five code-named beaches in Normandy — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — the day of remembrance started.

Later, the King paid tribute to veterans at a national commemorative event in Normandy.

D-Day 80th anniversary
King Charles salutes after laying a wreath during the commemorative event (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Veterans holding roses which they received from school children during the national commemorative event (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Charles speaking during the UK national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
The red Arrows flypast at the end of the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Sir Tom Jones performs during the UK national commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
People gather on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy, France (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Hundreds took to the beaches of Normandy to mark the anniversary on Thursday morning (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Preparations in France began early on Thursday with re-enactors riding vintage cycles to the shore (Aaron Chown/PA)

At Gold Beach in Arromanches, Major Trevor Macey-Lillie paid tribute to fallen veterans by playing Highland Laddie as he came ashore.

D-Day 80th anniversary
A military piper comes to shore on a DUKW amphibious vehicle ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Among those driving vintage vehicles on the beach was Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A giant poppy is displayed on Gold Beach to commemorate the anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80h Anniversary
Christophe Receveur, from France, unfurls an American flag he bought in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to mark D-Day (John Leicester/AP)
D-Day 80th Anniversary
A pipe band plays during a ceremony at Utah Beach marking the US war effort (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Planes fly over the beaches at Arromanches in Normandy (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A house decked with national flags from the UK, US, Canada and France, near Gold Beach (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
The beach landing by the Royal Marines of 47 Commando and civilians at Asnelles before their annual ‘yomp’ to Port-en-Bessin (Aaron Chown/PA)