Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

A passenger train has collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 27 others, officials said.

Interior minister Vit Rakusan said the crash happened late on Wednesday in the city of Pardubice, about 62 miles east of Prague.

The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company.

A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in Pardubice (Fire Department of Pardubice region/AP)

Mr Rakusan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition.

Rescuers said 380 passengers were on the train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia and then to Chop across the border in Ukraine.

At least two Ukrainian women died in the crash, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“An official of the Consulate of Ukraine in (the Czech city of) Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies,” it said.

Among the people who died were two Slovak women, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

The drivers of both trains survived, the local CTK news agency said.

At least four people were killed in the collision (Fire Department of Pardubice region/AP)

Transport minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigated the collision.

It was only partially reopened nine hours later and the state-run Czech Railways advised that passengers should avoid using the route for the whole day.

Martin Drapal, a spokesman for a state agency that investigates train crashes, said the driver of the train carrying passengers failed to halt at a stop sign.

He said it was not clear if that was caused by human error or a technical problem.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

So did Radim Jancura, the owner of RegioJet, who said his company was ready to compensate the passengers.