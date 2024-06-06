Two-year-old Bronson Battersby died from a lack of water, inquest opening told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-year-old Bronson Battersby died from a lack of water, inquest opening told

By Press Association
A general view of Greater Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court. (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A general view of Greater Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Two-year-old Bronson Battersby – whose body was found next to that of his father at their home in January – died from dehydration, a coroner’s court has heard.

The inquest opening on the toddler was told he “appeared to be quite malnourished” when he was discovered dead between the legs of Kenneth Battersby at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

An eight-minute hearing held at Greater Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court on Thursday was told that the pair’s bodies were discovered after a neighbour called police on the afternoon of January 9.

In evidence to the hearing, a coroner’s officer confirmed that Bronson’s body was formally identified by a detective sergeant on January 15, three days after a post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary which confirmed his cause of death as dehydration.

Detective inspector Claire Rimmer, of Lincolnshire Eastern Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, also gave evidence to the hearing, reading a statement on the circumstances in which Bronson’s body was found.

Ms Rimmer said Bronson lived with his father, who had separated from the toddler’s mother, in a basement flat in Prince Alfred Avenue.

The senior officer told Senior Coroner Paul Smith: “At 15.25 on January 9, police were called by a neighbour reporting concerns that she had not seen Kenneth Battersby for several days and there was a smell coming from the flat.”

After a social worker and a landlady gained entry to the flat, Kenneth’s body was found on the floor behind the living room door, preventing it from being opened further and leaving them “unaware that Bronson was also in the room”.

Paramedics attended and the deaths of Kenneth and Bronson were confirmed at 4.31pm, the court heard.

The coroner was told that a malnourished dog was found inside the property, while the bath tub was found “filled with water”.

Ms Rimmer added: “A final (pathologist’s) report has given dehydration as the cause of (Bronson’s) death.”

Adjourning the inquest to a provisional date of December 10, Mr Smith said he was awaiting reports from a number of agencies, adding: “I am satisfied that the circumstances of Bronson’s death are such that an inquest will be required.

“It clearly requires a thorough and sensitive investigation.”

The police watchdog has previously said it will investigate whether there were any “missed opportunities” by officers prior to the deaths of Bronson and his 60-year-old father, who relatives believe died from natural causes.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed Bronson had been known to children’s services and would typically be seen at least once a month by social workers.

In a statement issued shortly after the deaths, a spokesman for the county council confirmed the social worker communicated with Mr Battersby on December 27 and arranged to visit them on January 2, but there was no response when they arrived at the door.

The social worker “made inquiries at other addresses where the child could be” and contacted the police, before a second unannounced visit on January 4 also went unanswered, and Lincolnshire Police was contacted again.