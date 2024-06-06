New study ‘demonstrates potential of Viagra to prevent dementia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New study ‘demonstrates potential of Viagra to prevent dementia’

By Press Association
The drug is described by researchers as ‘well tolerated and widely available’ (John Stillwell/PA)
The drug is described by researchers as ‘well tolerated and widely available’ (John Stillwell/PA)

Viagra improves blood flow to the brain and could help prevent dementia, new research suggests.

A study by University of Oxford researchers found that the drug, also called sildenafil, enhances the function of brain blood vessels in patients at increased risk of the condition.

Experts suggest the research may have the potential to transform the treatment and prevention of vascular dementia – caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, which currently lacks specific therapies.

Dr Alastair Webb, Associate Professor at the Wolfson Centre for Prevention of Stroke and Dementia at Oxford, said: “This is the first trial to show that sildenafil gets into the blood vessels in the brain in people with this condition, improving blood flow and how responsive these blood vessels are.

“These two key factors are associated with chronic damage to the small blood vessels in the brain, which is the commonest cause of vascular dementia.

“This demonstrates the potential of this well-tolerated, widely-available drug to prevent dementia, which needs testing in larger trials.”

The study, published in Circulation Research, involved 75 people who had experienced a minor stroke and showed signs of mild to moderate small vessel disease.

Everyone received Viagra – commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction – a placebo, and cilostazol (a similar drug) over three-week periods in a random order.

The researchers found that Viagra increased blood flow in both large and small brain vessels, and both Viagra and cilostazol lowered blood vessel resistance in the brain.

Additionally, the Viagra caused fewer side effects compared with cilostazol, particularly with less incidence of diarrhoea.

The researchers say further larger trials are needed to confirm these findings and explore sildenafil’s potential in preventing vascular dementia on a broader scale.

The research was funded by the Wellcome Trust and supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research.