Suzanne Collins announces release of a new Hunger Games novel next year

By Press Association
Hunger Games (Alamy/PA)
Hunger Games (Alamy/PA)

Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new The Hunger Games novel.

Scholastic announced on Thursday that Sunrise On The Reaping, the fifth volume of Collins’ blockbuster dystopian series, will be published on March 18.

The new book begins with the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, set 24 years before the original Hunger Games novel, which came out in 2008, and 40 years after Collins’ most recent book, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

Collins has drawn upon Greek mythology and the Roman gladiator games for her earlier Hunger Games books. But for the upcoming novel, she cites the Scottish Enlightenment philosopher David Hume.

Suzanne Collins (Alamy/PA)
Suzanne Collins (Alamy/PA)

“With Sunrise On The Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few’,” Collins said in a statement.

“The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Film rights have not yet been announced. All four previous books have been adapted into movies, a multibillion-dollar franchise for Lionsgate that featured Jennifer Lawrence portraying heroine Katniss Everdeen in the film versions of The Hunger Games, Catching Fire and Mockingjay – the last of which came out in two instalments.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 UK Premiere – London
Jennifer Lawrence attending the UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (PA)

The first four Hunger Games books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages.

Collins had seemingly ended the series after the 2010 publication of Mockingjay, writing in 2015 that it was “time to move on to other lands”.

But four years later, she stunned readers and the publishing world when she revealed she was working on what became The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, released in 2020 and set 64 years before the first book.

The film version of Songbirds And Snakes, starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, came out last year.