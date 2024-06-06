In Pictures: Veterans and royals in poignant commemoration of D-Day 80 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Veterans and royals in poignant commemoration of D-Day 80 years on

By Press Association
Veterans stand amongst poppies during a wreath-laying ceremony in Kimberley Park, Falmouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
The bravery and sacrifice of D-Day veterans has been celebrated by the King and the Prince of Wales on the 80th anniversary of the beach invasion.

Before speaking to veterans at a special lunch, Charles addressed an emotional audience at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, while William spoke at the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Veteran Ken Hay is supported as he speaks during the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Veterans are escorted at the end of the UK national commemorative event (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A veteran lays a wreath during the commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
The King speaks to D-Day veteran Arnie Salter, 98, from Warwickshire, during a lunch following the commemorative event in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
The Prince of Wales speaks to veterans at the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
The Queen and Brigitte Macron receive bouquets to lay at the French Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer (Chris Jackson/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty speaks to D-Day veteran Christian Lamb, who was presented earlier with the Legion d’Honneur, during a lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In the UK, people gathered for services in Falmouth, Cornwall, and Alrewas in Staffordshire.

D-Day 80th anniversary
A veteran during a wreath-laying ceremony in Kimberley Park, Falmouth, ahead of an 80-strong boat flotilla, one for each year since the D-Day landings, sailing off the coast of Falmouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Veteran Thomas Hill at the Royal British Legion’s service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire (Jacob King/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Veteran Phil Sweet at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during the UK national commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer (Jane Barlow/PA)
D-Day 80th Anniversary
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a ceremony at a US cemetery near Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

A military piper began the commemorations early in the morning by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Military piper Major Trevor Macey-Lillie comes onto shore on a DUKW amphibious vehicle at Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
A beach landing by the Royal Marines of 47 Commando at Asnelles before their annual ‘yomp’ to Port-en-Bessin, in Normandy, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Aaron Chown/PA)
D-Day 80th anniversary
Re-enactors on Gold Beach in Arromanches at sunrise in Normandy to commemorate the D-Day landings (Aaron Chown/PA)