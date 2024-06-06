Prince of Wales says ‘it’s all about veterans’, as he meets group in Normandy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales says ‘it’s all about veterans’, as he meets group in Normandy

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales meets military veterans and members of the public during his surprise stop in Arromanches (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Prince of Wales told a group of British veterans how “moving” the commemorations have been, as he made a surprise stop in Arromanches on the D-Day 80th anniversary.

William spent time at the D-Day museum in the town overlooking Gold Beach, before meeting four veterans of the Gloucestershire Regiment in the Army, in front of waving crowds.

Veteran Julian Heal, 52, from Bristol, said: “He [told us] ‘it’s all about the veterans’, and people are getting older, and there’s not many left on that, and he just said about how moving it was, especially the new monument on top of the hill.”

The Prince of Wales meeting veterans and members of the public during his visit to Arromanches
Mr Heal, who served in Northern Ireland, added: “As a veteran it’s really good because he gets us, we have a good laugh, real approachable guy.”

Fellow veteran Stephen Hall, 52, who served in Afghanistan and Kosovo, said the group talked to William about helping the younger generations learn and remember the history of D-Day, as being at the historic site was a “different kettle of fish”.

Mr Hall, from Chester, said: “He said he was going to go back and see if he can find some funding or a pot or where, because we’ve mentioned like, the Air Cadets came out here and paid nearly £500, which is a lot of money for a family at the moment.

Veterans of the Gloucestershire Regiment, Stephen Hall, Simon Allen, Paul Haywood and Julian Heal, who met and spoke with the Prince of Wales during his visit to Arromanches
“He was like, yeah, totally agree, now you’ve put something in my head. He said, ‘I’d like to have a look into it, and then hopefully they could bring each year cadets over here or young adults’.

“The big thing is getting these people the identity and things like this actually given an identity, a purpose.”

William greeted British and French visitors in the crowd.

He attended the Canadian commemoration service on Thursday and will attend the international ceremony with world leaders later.