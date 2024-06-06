Video shows drug dealer jumping into river as he tries to flee police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows drug dealer jumping into river as he tries to flee police

By Press Association
Finlay Jefferies (Cambs Police)
Finlay Jefferies (Cambs Police)

Police bodycam video shows a drug dealer jump through a bush and into a river as he tried to get away from officers who were chasing him on foot – before he was arrested and later jailed.

The dealer emerged from the water, soaking wet, onto the riverbank in St Neots a few minutes later having tied his man bag to some hanging branches, Cambridgeshire Police said.

A paddleboarder helped officers to retrieve the bag, which contained £325 in cash as well as cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine – with a street value of £2,000.

In the bodycam footage, an officer chasing the man shouts “wait there mate” before the suspect leaps through some foliage.

A splash is heard, and the officer says: “Oh Jesus. He’s jumped in the river.”

When the sodden dealer hauls himself onto the grass bank where officers are waiting, he says: “What it was yeah is I was so scared because I’d been smoking a joint.”

One of the waiting officers says “Come on, out you pop”, while a second observes “you’ve lost your bag as well mate – surprisingly”.

The force said Fynley Jefferies later admitted to possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA, possession of cannabis and harassment without violence and malicious communication.

The 20-year-old, of Parker Close, Eynesbury, was sentenced on Tuesday at Cambridge Crown Court to three years and 11 months in prison, police said.

Neighbourhood officers had been on patrol in St Neots on August 21 last year when they spotted Jefferies sat on a fence on Hardwick Road with a man bag across his front and a black plastic bag.

As they turned round to speak to him, he ran off, went through some bushes and jumped into the river.

He stayed in the water for a few minutes and was witnessed tying his bag to some hanging branches before getting out to meet officers.

The team approached a member of the public with a paddleboard and with their help were able to retrieve the man bag.

Pc Neal Bartley, from the St Neots neighbourhood policing team, said: “Jefferies put his life at risk by jumping into the river in an attempt to hide his drugs and cash from us.

“Unfortunately for him we knew exactly what he was up to and with help from a member of the public, we were able to secure the evidence needed for his conviction.

“We will continue to target people who sell drugs in our community.”