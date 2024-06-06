Daily exodus of junior doctors will continue without fair pay deal, rally told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daily exodus of junior doctors will continue without fair pay deal, rally told

By Press Association
Junior doctor Ross Brown protesting outside Stormont, as they take part in a 48-hour strike over pay and staff retention (PA)
The daily exodus of junior doctors out of Northern Ireland will continue without a “fair and just” pay deal, striking medics have heard.

Hundreds of doctors and supporters gathered outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Thursday on the first day of their latest 48-hour walkout amid an ongoing industrial dispute over pay and retention issues.

The strike began at 7am on Thursday and will end at the same time on Saturday morning.

It comes after a similar 48-hour walkout in May and a 24-hour strike in March.

Junior doctors in NI strike
Dr Fiona Griffin, chairwoman of the BMA Northern Ireland junior doctors committee speaking as junior doctors protest outside Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

The action in March was the first time junior doctors had ever gone on strike in Northern Ireland.

Their union, BMA Northern Ireland, has called for a commitment to full pay restoration to 2008 levels, claiming that junior doctors have seen their salaries effectively eroded by 30% over the last 15 years due to a failure to make pay awards in line with inflation.

The BMA says newly qualified medics in Northern Ireland see colleagues working elsewhere in the UK and in other jurisdictions getting better pay and conditions for less pressurised workloads, and warned doctors are leaving the health service in increasing numbers.

Doctors marched from the front gates of the Stormont estate in Belfast to the steps of Parliament Buildings for the lunchtime demonstration.

Several MLAs emerged from the building to join the event.

Chairwoman of the BMA’s Northern Ireland junior doctor committee, Dr Fiona Griffin, told the colourful and noisy rally that colleagues were leaving the region at an alarming rate.

“Over the past 15 years, we’ve seen our pay eroded by over 30%.

“Inflation has soared, but our pay has not kept up,” she said.

“The refusal to give appropriate and timely pay awards has not only undervalued our hard work and dedication, but it has made it more difficult to support families, more difficult to pay the high costs associated with our training and more difficult to stay in the country.

“Many of our colleagues have made the decision to leave this country in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

“This is not a decision that they have taken lightly, but rather a reflection of the dire situation that we all face.”

Junior doctors in NI strike
Dr Fiona Griffin (centre) leads the march by junior doctors to Parliament Buildings (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dr Griffin disputed any suggestion the BMA was exaggerating its warnings around the number of doctors emigrating.

“We know who’s leaving because it’s us picking up the shifts that are left behind and we’re having the added pleasure of seeing them out there on sandy beaches in Australia on their Instagram,” she said.

“Our NHS is losing talented and dedicated professionals every day.

“And this exodus is a direct result of the Department of Health’s failure to adequately support and compensate us.”

Dr Griffin continued: “We’re not asking for special treatment.

“We’re asking for what is fair and just, we’re asking for recognition of our hard work, our dedication and our contribution to the health and well being of society.

“We’re asking for a pay structure that reflects the true value of our work, that allows us to live without financial anxiety, and enables us to continue to provide the best possible care for our patients.”

She added: “For too long have healthcare staff been at the bottom of the list of priorities and right now we say enough is enough.”

In a statement, the Department of Health said it expected widespread disruption to services across Thursday and Friday as a result of the strike.

It said that when the ballot for the industrial action was launched, junior doctors, along with all health service staff, had not received a pay award for 2023/24.

The department said that was no longer the case and a backdated 2023/24 pay award for junior doctors will be paid this month, with its terms in line with the recommendations of the national pay review body.

“This pay award involves an average pay increase of 9.07% for junior doctors in Northern Ireland, with those in their first year receiving a 10.68% uplift,” the statement added.