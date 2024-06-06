I’m doing well, King tells Normandy veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m doing well, King tells Normandy veteran

By Press Association
The Queen receives a white rose from veteran Gilbert Clarke (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen receives a white rose from veteran Gilbert Clarke (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King told a D-Day veteran that he was he was “doing well”, as he and the Queen met heroes of the Normandy landings.

After attending the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer on Thursday, Charles and Camilla visited a marquee where veterans had tea and cakes.

On one table, the King sat beside Ronald Hendrey, 98, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, who asked him about his health.

Mr Hendrey said: “He was very nice, he listened to what I was saying and took it in.

D-Day 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushes D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 100, from Crewe (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I asked him how he was doing, he told me he is doing well.”

He said he was moved at the number of people who attended the event.

Arthur Oborne, 100, who paid tribute to a friend who saved his life on D-Day, said he became a “bit tearful”.

Mr Oborne spoke at the event, and recalled being shot in the lung three days after arriving on Gold Beach.

His life was saved by his friend Walter Gummerson, who was killed the next day alongside the rest of his unit.

D-Day 80th anniversary
The King speaks to D-Day veteran Peter Newton (left), 99, after the UK national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Oborne, from Portishead, Somerset, told the crowd: “I wish I could tell him that I have never taken his sacrifice for granted and will always remember him and our friends.

“So Gummy, thank you my old friend.”

Afterwards he said: “I had no problems talking but it was a bit emotional, I was a bit upset and teary.

“I think everyone did well at the service, I was a bit apprehensive at the start but I wanted to speak.”

Earlier, Gilbert Clarke, 98, who was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, gave a white flower he received during the event to Camilla.

He said: “I gave it to her because she is a very nice person. She took the time to talk to us, so I wanted to give it.”

Former RAF Sergeant Bernard Morgan was pushed in his wheelchair to the marquee by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Morgan, 100, from Crewe, was a code-breaker who landed on Gold Beach in the early evening of D-Day and saw the grim sight of drowned servicemen.

His daughter, Sheila, said: “I was surprised to see dad being pushed by the Prime Minister, it was quite the moment.”