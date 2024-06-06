Poland’s military says soldier stabbed at the border with Belarus has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poland’s military says soldier stabbed at the border with Belarus has died

By Press Association
Polish troops guard the metal barrier border with Belarus (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Poland’s military says a soldier who was stabbed last month from behind a barrier at the border with Belarus has died.

It said earlier the soldier was stabbed in the chest by a migrant who reached through the bars of the border barrier.

The soldier was taken to hospital in serious condition in the town of Hajnowka. On Thursday, he was transferred to a military hospital in Warsaw but died there in the afternoon, the military said.

A Polish soldier patrols the metal barrier border with Belarus
The situation at the European Union’s eastern border is increasingly tense, under growing pressure and aggression from thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa trying to force the metal barrier that Poland put up in 2022 to seal the frontier.

Poland and the EU say many of the migrants are organised and aided by Russia and its ally Belarus to destabilise Europe.

Their pressure intensified this spring, ahead of key elections to the European Parliament. In-person voting began on Thursday in the Netherlands, with the other 26 EU member states due to go to the polls by June 9.

The border is patrolled by Polish army troops and border guards.

Recently, some other officers also required hospital treatment for knife and other wounds inflicted from behind the barrier.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak
Earlier on Thursday, government officials demanded explanations after it emerged that three soldiers were handcuffed and detained by Polish military police in March for having fired warning shots when faced with an advancing group of migrants on the border with Belarus.

The soldiers had allegedly fired warning shots first into the air and then into the ground as they tried to stop an advancing migrant group on Polish territory. No one was injured.

Polish media report growing discontent among the military over the way their colleagues were treated.

Government officials say the detention was an excessive measure given the circumstances.

“This is a shocking case, considering the fact that our soldiers were recently repeatedly attacked by aggressors from the Belarus side,” President Andrzej Duda said

Poland Border
Defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the military police overreacted and demanded clarification from them and from the prosecutors who are investigating. One of the soldiers detained has been cleared of the allegations.

“The soldiers at the border are carrying out a mission for the Polish state,” Mr Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference Thursday.

“We are always on the side of the soldiers … of those who carry out their tasks at the border,” he said, adding that soldiers, in charge of protecting the border since 2022, have used weapons in emergency situations some 700 times.